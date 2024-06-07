https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/tara-reade-if-biden-is-reelected-were-looking-at-world-war-iii-1118832582.html

Tara Reade: If Biden is Reelected, 'We're Looking at World War III'

Tara Reade: If Biden is Reelected, 'We're Looking at World War III'

07.06.2024

If Biden is reelected for another four years, “we're looking at World War III,” Tara Reade, a writer, and former assistant in Joe Biden's Senate office, told Sputnik. “There’s no question, that's where we're at right now,” she said on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Reade currently lives in Russia, where she has continued writing, and hosts a podcast. She claims she was forced to move to Russia because the FBI was harassing her, noting that they issued sealed subpoenas against her social media accounts.Weighing in on her impressions of life in Russia under sanctions, she extolled the thriving economy of the country, and how safe she felt living here.The former Senate staffer lauded everything from the culture to the food and the efficiency of the transportation. She added that her travels had taken her outside Moscow, and everywhere across the country she witnessed, “a lot of development and building because …Russians have a thriving middle class and working class."People in Russia enjoy "a better standard of living because the economy is really thriving,” said Reade, pointing to the 5.7% growth rate of one of the world’s largest economies.

russia

Svetlana Ekimenko

