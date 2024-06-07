https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/tara-reade-if-biden-is-reelected-were-looking-at-world-war-iii-1118832582.html
Tara Reade: If Biden is Reelected, 'We're Looking at World War III'
Tara Reade: If Biden is Reelected, 'We're Looking at World War III'
Sputnik International
Tara Reade, who was the target of both legal and media attacks after she came out with her sexual harassment accusations against the then-Democratic... 07.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-07T11:28+0000
2024-06-07T11:28+0000
2024-06-07T11:28+0000
world
tara reade
us
joe biden
russia
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017
spief
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118837137_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ccb633f8ed493d5579a0e1ffa3f08018.jpg
If Biden is reelected for another four years, “we're looking at World War III,” Tara Reade, a writer, and former assistant in Joe Biden's Senate office, told Sputnik. “There’s no question, that's where we're at right now,” she said on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Reade currently lives in Russia, where she has continued writing, and hosts a podcast. She claims she was forced to move to Russia because the FBI was harassing her, noting that they issued sealed subpoenas against her social media accounts.Weighing in on her impressions of life in Russia under sanctions, she extolled the thriving economy of the country, and how safe she felt living here.The former Senate staffer lauded everything from the culture to the food and the efficiency of the transportation. She added that her travels had taken her outside Moscow, and everywhere across the country she witnessed, “a lot of development and building because …Russians have a thriving middle class and working class."People in Russia enjoy "a better standard of living because the economy is really thriving,” said Reade, pointing to the 5.7% growth rate of one of the world’s largest economies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210410/exclusive-how-tara-reade-was-branded-a-russian-asset-for-sexual-assault-claims-against-joe-biden-1082592926.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240519/russia-in-worlds-top-ten-economies-since-start-of-century--analysis-1118529890.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118837137_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3def0ea7d84e573d8e6faad2b75c2e3.jpg
‘We're looking at World War III’ if Biden is reelected - Tara Reade
Sputnik International
‘We're looking at World War III’ if Biden is reelected - Tara Reade
2024-06-07T11:28+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tara reade interview, tara reade says if biden is reelected, we are looking at wwiii, former senata staffer under biden tara reade, tara reade accusations against joe biden
tara reade interview, tara reade says if biden is reelected, we are looking at wwiii, former senata staffer under biden tara reade, tara reade accusations against joe biden
Tara Reade: If Biden is Reelected, 'We're Looking at World War III'
Exclusive
Tara Reade, who was the target of both legal and media attacks after she came out with her sexual harassment accusations against the then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, has been living in Russia for over a year. She shared her impressions of life in the country on the sidelines of SPIEF 2024.
If Biden is reelected for another four years, “we're looking at World War III,” Tara Reade, a writer, and former assistant in Joe Biden's Senate office, told Sputnik.
“There’s no question, that's where we're at right now,” she said on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
(SPIEF).
“So the administration is very hawkish, the people around him and behind him. His leadership is feeble at best. I don't even know if he'll last that long, much less through the campaign. So no, I don't think America economically and existentially can survive Joe Biden and his administration,” Reade said.
Tara Reade, a former staffer in Biden's US Senate office, spoke out about allegedly being sexually assaulted by the current president in 1993 after several women reported Biden's unwelcomed "touching." She was also spurred on by the #MeToo movement. However, after telling her story in 2019 about then-candidate Joe Biden, she found herself branded "a Russian asset." The Biden administration has vehemently denied her claims.
Reade currently lives in Russia, where she has continued writing, and hosts a podcast. She claims she was forced to move to Russia because the FBI was harassing her, noting that they issued sealed subpoenas against her social media accounts.
Weighing in on her impressions of life in Russia under sanctions, she extolled the thriving economy
of the country, and how safe
she felt living here.
“Russia is so safe. It's safer than the United States actually. You have a much lower crime rate. And I have been here a year and I can't tell you how much I love it,” said Reade.
The former Senate staffer lauded everything from the culture to the food and the efficiency of the transportation. She added that her travels had taken her outside Moscow, and everywhere across the country she witnessed, “a lot of development and building because …Russians have a thriving middle class and working class."
“I don't think the US wants their citizens to know how good it is because the Russian state provides education, medical care, and housing in a way that America does not. So we have 700,000 homeless right in comparison to Russia where there is virtually no homeless.”
People in Russia enjoy "a better standard of living because the economy is really thriving
,” said Reade, pointing to the 5.7% growth rate of one of the world’s largest economies
.
“That's a thriving economy. That's a sign that things are going the right direction,” underscored Tara Reade.