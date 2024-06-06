International
Take a Look at SPIEF 2024's Exciting Stands
Take a Look at SPIEF 2024's Exciting Stands
Sputnik International
Russia's 27th flagship St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) does not only give a platform for business and political networking, but also boosts economic ties and brand recognition.
The opening day of the seminal event witnessed top-level appearances, media encounters and cultural discussions. Amid all this, there are a number of engaging stands displaying products and services of various Russian brands, as well as stands presenting international delegations.This year's forum is mainly focused on multipolarity, with particular significance being paid to business cooperation based on equality.The SPIEF is divided into four thematic blocks devoted to the Russian economy, world trends, technologies and top priorities at the forefront of the modern state.Explore Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!
Take a Look at SPIEF 2024's Exciting Stands

17:08 GMT 06.06.2024
Russia's 27th flagship St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) does not only give a platform for business and political networking, but also boosts economic ties and brand recognition.
The opening day of the seminal event witnessed top-level appearances, media encounters and cultural discussions. Amid all this, there are a number of engaging stands displaying products and services of various Russian brands, as well as stands presenting international delegations.
This year's forum is mainly focused on multipolarity, with particular significance being paid to business cooperation based on equality.
The SPIEF is divided into four thematic blocks devoted to the Russian economy, world trends, technologies and top priorities at the forefront of the modern state.
Explore Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

LADA, a Russian car brand under the AvtoVAZ company, displays an updated version of LADA Iskra. The car is built on a modern global platform, which was re-engineered and became technologically independent. LADA Iskra is scheduled to start production in early 2025.

LADA, a Russian car brand under the AvtoVAZ company, displays an updated version of LADA Iskra. The car is built on a modern global platform, which was re-engineered and became technologically independent. LADA Iskra is scheduled to start production in early 2025. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

LADA, a Russian car brand under the AvtoVAZ company, displays an updated version of LADA Iskra. The car is built on a modern global platform, which was re-engineered and became technologically independent. LADA Iskra is scheduled to start production in early 2025.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankVEB.RF stand at the SPIEF. VEB.RF is a Russia’s national economic development institution, which provides financing for large-scale projects for developing Russian infrastructure, enhancing industrial production. One of the institution's goals is to reinforce Russia's technological potential and to improve quality of life.
Участницы форума у стенда ВЭБ.РФ - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
VEB.RF stand at the SPIEF. VEB.RF is a Russia’s national economic development institution, which provides financing for large-scale projects for developing Russian infrastructure, enhancing industrial production. One of the institution's goals is to reinforce Russia's technological potential and to improve quality of life.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankRussia's Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China.
Russia's Alfa Bank stand - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russia's Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankLADA presents a new X-Cross 7 at the forum. It is a versatile mid-size crossover, with enhanced comfort, increased dynamics, tech capabilities and reliability.
LADA presents a new X-Cross 7 at SPIEF - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
LADA presents a new X-Cross 7 at the forum. It is a versatile mid-size crossover, with enhanced comfort, increased dynamics, tech capabilities and reliability.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussia's Chelyabinsk region stand at the SPIEF 2024 with an engineering sample of Rusrobot (Russian Robot LLC). It is a Russian innovative company working in robotics and automation technology.
Russia's Chelyabinsk region stand at the SPIEF 2024 - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russia's Chelyabinsk region stand at the SPIEF 2024 with an engineering sample of Rusrobot (Russian Robot LLC). It is a Russian innovative company working in robotics and automation technology.
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankMoscow region's stand at the SPIEF 2024.
Moscow region's stand at the SPIEF - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Moscow region's stand at the SPIEF 2024.
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankE-niva car, an electric sustainable version of Lada Niva Travel, presented at the SPIEF 2024
E-niva car, an electric sustainable version of Lada Niva Travel, presented at the SPIEF 2024 - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
E-niva car, an electric sustainable version of Lada Niva Travel, presented at the SPIEF 2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRussian Railways, a state-owned railway company managing infrastructure and operating freight and passenger train services, presented its interactive 5D tunnel.
Russian Railways at SPIEF - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian Railways, a state-owned railway company managing infrastructure and operating freight and passenger train services, presented its interactive 5D tunnel.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

The minister of trade, industry and investment promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, Qais Al-Yousef, and the special representative of the president of the Russian Federation for transport cooperation, Igor Levitin, opened the Omani pavilion at the SPIEF. The two sides stressed the importance of boosting bilateral investments and strengthening economic and cultural ties.

The minister of trade, industry and investment promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, Qais Al-Yousef, and the special representative of the president of the Russian Federation for transport cooperation, Igor Levitin, opened the Omani pavilion at the SPIEF. The two sides stressed the importance of boosting bilateral investments and strengthening economic and cultural ties. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

The minister of trade, industry and investment promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, Qais Al-Yousef, and the special representative of the president of the Russian Federation for transport cooperation, Igor Levitin, opened the Omani pavilion at the SPIEF. The two sides stressed the importance of boosting bilateral investments and strengthening economic and cultural ties.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Aurus demonstrates its hydrogen-powered vehicle at the forum. Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, producing limousines, sedans, minivans and SUVs.

Aurus demonstrates its hydrogen-powered vehicle at the forum. Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, producing limousines, sedans, minivans and SUVs. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Aurus demonstrates its hydrogen-powered vehicle at the forum. Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, producing limousines, sedans, minivans and SUVs.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankThe stand of the Moscow region exhibits a Zhenya human-like robot at the forum.
The stand of the Moscow region exhibits a Zhenya human-like robot - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
The stand of the Moscow region exhibits a Zhenya human-like robot at the forum.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankSpartak multi-purpose armored vehicle presented at the SPIEF 2024
Spartak armored vehicle at SPIEF - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Spartak multi-purpose armored vehicle presented at the SPIEF 2024
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала