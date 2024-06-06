https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/take-a-look-at-spief-2024s-exciting-stands-1118816803.html

Take a Look at SPIEF 2024's Exciting Stands

Take a Look at SPIEF 2024's Exciting Stands

Russia's 27th flagship St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) does not only give a platform for business and political networking, but also boosts economic ties and brand recognition.

The opening day of the seminal event witnessed top-level appearances, media encounters and cultural discussions. Amid all this, there are a number of engaging stands displaying products and services of various Russian brands, as well as stands presenting international delegations.This year's forum is mainly focused on multipolarity, with particular significance being paid to business cooperation based on equality.The SPIEF is divided into four thematic blocks devoted to the Russian economy, world trends, technologies and top priorities at the forefront of the modern state.Explore Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!

