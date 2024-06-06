Take a Look at SPIEF 2024's Exciting Stands

The opening day of the seminal event witnessed top-level appearances, media encounters and cultural discussions. Amid all this, there are a number of engaging stands displaying products and services of various Russian brands, as well as stands presenting international delegations.This year's forum is mainly focused on multipolarity, with particular significance being paid to business cooperation based on equality.The SPIEF is divided into four thematic blocks devoted to the Russian economy, world trends, technologies and top priorities at the forefront of the modern state.Explore Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!
Russia's 27th flagship St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) does not only give a platform for business and political networking, but also boosts economic ties and brand recognition.
LADA, a Russian car brand under the AvtoVAZ company, displays an updated version of LADA Iskra. The car is built on a modern global platform, which was re-engineered and became technologically independent. LADA Iskra is scheduled to start production in early 2025.
VEB.RF stand at the SPIEF. VEB.RF is a Russia’s national economic development institution, which provides financing for large-scale projects for developing Russian infrastructure, enhancing industrial production. One of the institution's goals is to reinforce Russia's technological potential and to improve quality of life.
The minister of trade, industry and investment promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, Qais Al-Yousef, and the special representative of the president of the Russian Federation for transport cooperation, Igor Levitin, opened the Omani pavilion at the SPIEF. The two sides stressed the importance of boosting bilateral investments and strengthening economic and cultural ties.
