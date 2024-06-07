https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/ukraine-used-phosphorus-munitions-near-energodar-this-spring---russian-military-1118824994.html
Ukraine Used Phosphorus Munitions Near Energodar This Spring - Russian Military
MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces used a drone carrying white phosphorus munitions against a town near the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region this March during the presidential election in Russia, a commander of one of the units of the 1197th regiment of the Russian armed forces told Sputnik.
The operations units of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have more than once said that Ukraine's drones have been attacking both the city of Energodar and the territory of the plant.
"A drone with a phosphorus munition was used in one of the settlements [near Energodar] during the election. About three pieces fell. There were no casualties," the commander said.
White phosphorus is an incendiary weapon that ignites on contact with air and is very difficult to extinguish. The toxic chemical sticks to the flesh and can burn it to the bone, causing severe injuries and lifelong suffering.
10 November 2023, 18:53 GMT
The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons bans the use of air-delivered incendiary weapons in populated areas over health and environmental risks.