Ukraine Used Phosphorus Munitions Near Energodar This Spring - Russian Military

Ukrainian army used a drone carrying white phosphorus munitions against a town near Energodar in the Zaporozhye region this March during the presidential election in Russia, commander at one of the units of the Russian army said.

The operations units of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have more than once said that Ukraine's drones have been attacking both the city of Energodar and the territory of the plant. "A drone with a phosphorus munition was used in one of the settlements [near Energodar] during the election. About three pieces fell. There were no casualties," the commander said. White phosphorus is an incendiary weapon that ignites on contact with air and is very difficult to extinguish. The toxic chemical sticks to the flesh and can burn it to the bone, causing severe injuries and lifelong suffering. The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons bans the use of air-delivered incendiary weapons in populated areas over health and environmental risks.

