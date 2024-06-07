https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/watch-russian-suicide-drone-swing-around-strike-ukrainian-armor-near-artemovsk-1118841095.html

Watch Russian Suicide Drone Swing Around, Strike Ukrainian Armor Near Artemovsk

Russian forces were able to begin a probing advance through Ukrainian-occupied areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic earlier this year after smashing through heavy fortifications built up by Ukraine over nearly a decade using a combination of unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket artillery, missiles and modernized heavy glide bombs.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage showing units of a separate Guards Airborne formation from Buryatia, Russia on the hunt for Ukrainian armored vehicles on the approaches to the frontline settlement of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region.The footage shows a high-altitude drone’s observation of a Ukrainian armored vehicle standing at a crossroads in a local dirt road, with a strike drone dispatched to the area to target the vehicle. Additional footage shows a second drone being sent, colliding with the piece of armor, equipped with a cope cage, and exploding.Chasov Yar is situated about 10 km west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) – the Donetsk People’s Republic city Russian forces freed last year after months of bloody block-by-block and house-to-house fighting. The former, which now has few residents after most civilians fled the conflict, is situated about 20 km southeast of the strategic Donetsk region city of Kramotorsk, which remains in Ukraine’s hands, and about 50 km north of the city of Donetsk.

