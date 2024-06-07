https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/watch-russian-suicide-drone-swing-around-strike-ukrainian-armor-near-artemovsk-1118841095.html
Watch Russian Suicide Drone Swing Around, Strike Ukrainian Armor Near Artemovsk
Watch Russian Suicide Drone Swing Around, Strike Ukrainian Armor Near Artemovsk
Sputnik International
Russian forces were able to begin a probing advance through Ukrainian-occupied areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic earlier this year after smashing through heavy fortifications built up by Ukraine over nearly a decade using a combination of unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket artillery, missiles and modernized heavy glide bombs.
2024-06-07T12:48+0000
2024-06-07T12:48+0000
2024-06-07T12:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk people’s republic
defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
russia
ukraine
donetsk
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118841917_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cbb19b1fe5fe12c478a4ff377bd9e8c.jpg
Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage showing units of a separate Guards Airborne formation from Buryatia, Russia on the hunt for Ukrainian armored vehicles on the approaches to the frontline settlement of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region.The footage shows a high-altitude drone’s observation of a Ukrainian armored vehicle standing at a crossroads in a local dirt road, with a strike drone dispatched to the area to target the vehicle. Additional footage shows a second drone being sent, colliding with the piece of armor, equipped with a cope cage, and exploding.Chasov Yar is situated about 10 km west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) – the Donetsk People’s Republic city Russian forces freed last year after months of bloody block-by-block and house-to-house fighting. The former, which now has few residents after most civilians fled the conflict, is situated about 20 km southeast of the strategic Donetsk region city of Kramotorsk, which remains in Ukraine’s hands, and about 50 km north of the city of Donetsk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/ukraine-loses-up-to-11200-soldiers-in-donetsk-in-battles-with-russian-battlegroups---mod-1118616290.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118841917_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f6cf6623933760b89e665e8220f1a63c.jpg
During aerial reconnaissance, Russian paratroopers discovered and destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles near the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk area
Sputnik International
During aerial reconnaissance, Russian paratroopers discovered and destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles near the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk area
2024-06-07T12:48+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
where is chasov yar, is russia advancing in donbass, where is russia advancing
where is chasov yar, is russia advancing in donbass, where is russia advancing
Watch Russian Suicide Drone Swing Around, Strike Ukrainian Armor Near Artemovsk
12:48 GMT 07.06.2024 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 07.06.2024)
Russian forces were able to begin a probing advance through Ukrainian-occupied areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic earlier this year after smashing through heavy fortifications built up by Ukraine over nearly a decade using a combination of unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket artillery, missiles and modernized heavy glide bombs.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage showing units of a separate Guards Airborne formation from Buryatia, Russia on the hunt for Ukrainian armored vehicles on the approaches to the frontline settlement of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region.
The footage shows a high-altitude drone’s observation of a Ukrainian armored vehicle standing at a crossroads in a local dirt road, with a strike drone dispatched to the area to target the vehicle. Additional footage shows a second drone being sent, colliding with the piece of armor, equipped with a cope cage, and exploding.
“During aerial reconnaissance…paratroopers discovered the movement of armored vehicles, which were destroyed by UAV crews,” the MoD said in a statement accompanying the video. “The professional and decisive actions of UAV crews from Ulan-Ude disrupted the delivery of materiel and ammunition to the front for Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and the evacuation of the wounded,” the ministry added.
Chasov Yar is situated about 10 km west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) – the Donetsk People’s Republic city Russian forces freed last year after months of bloody block-by-block and house-to-house fighting. The former, which now has few residents after most civilians fled the conflict, is situated about 20 km southeast of the strategic Donetsk region city of Kramotorsk, which remains in Ukraine’s hands, and about 50 km north of the city of Donetsk.