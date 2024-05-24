https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/ukraine-loses-up-to-11200-soldiers-in-donetsk-in-battles-with-russian-battlegroups---mod-1118616290.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 11,200 Soldiers in Donetsk in Battles With Russian Battlegroups - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost about 11,205 soldiers in Battles with Russian battlegroups in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

"From May 18-24, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 49 massive strikes with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles [on Ukrainian military facilities], hitting enemy military airfield infrastructure, missile, ammunition and fuel storages, workshops for the production of unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Sever advanced into enemy defenses and repelled 23 Ukrainian attacks. Ukraine's losses for the week amounted to up to 1,840 servicemen, six tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 40 vehicles, four Grad and Vampire combat vehicles, as well as 37 field artillery guns.Battlegroup Zapad gained better ground and struck seven Ukrainian military brigades. Enemy losses amounted to up to 2,040 servicemen, two tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, two Grad combat vehicles, as well as 32 field artillery guns, including 14 Western-made ones.Russian Battlegroup Yug liberated the villages of Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka in the DPR. The enemy lost up to 3,285 servicemen, seven tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 46 vehicles, and 32 field artillery pieces in a week, 27 of them were Western-made.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr improved its frontline positions and hit nine Ukrainian military units. During the week, Ukraine lost up to 2,770 servicemen, a tank, 26 vehicles, 35 field artillery guns and 20 armored combat vehicles, including: four German Marder infantry vehicles, five Bradleys and three US-made MaxxPro armored personnel carriers.Battlegroup Vostok improved its tactical positions and repelled nine counterattacks. Enemy casualties included up to 920 troops, 13 armored combat vehicles, 39 vehicles, and 18 field artillery pieces, 10 of which were Western-made.Russian Battlegroup Dnepr hammered Ukrainian troops and equipment. The enemy lost up to 350 servicemen, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 35 vehicles, two Grad combat vehicles, as well as 24 field artillery guns, including seven US-made M777 howitzers and a UK-made towed FN-70 howitzer.

