Building Multipolarity Was 'Important Point' of Putin’s Speech at SPIEF, Says Venezuelan VP

Multipolarity is the most important point of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Venezuelan Vice President Jose Felix Rivas Alvarado told Sputnik on the SPIEF sidelines.
“It seems to me that one of the most important points in Putin’s speech was his view of the world, that one must not only look to the West, look for the West, as has been the case for centuries, but also make a turn and see that the East also exists," he said. Rivas Alvarado argued that this is how one can understand the multipolar world order. He also mentioned another important point in the Russian leader's speech: the development of unique national projects. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
“This is how we can understand multipolarity, the construction of which seemed impossible. It seemed that there was only one road for development, one road for progress, which sometimes led to destruction,” the vice president said.
He also mentioned another important point in the Russian leader's speech: the development of unique national projects.
