US Begins Withdrawal of Troops From Niger – Joint Statement

The United States has begun withdrawing its troops from Niger with the departure of the first aircraft, the two countries' defense ministries said in a joint statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has begun withdrawing its troops from Niger with the departure of the first aircraft, the two countries' defense ministries said in a joint statement on Saturday.
"The US Department of Defense and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Niger announce that the withdrawal of U.S. forces and assets from Niger has progressed from initial preparations to redeployment. This significant transition began with the departure of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Air Base 101 in Niamey on June 7, 2024," the statement read.
Moreover, some US forces have already redeployed from Niger to their home stations after concluding their missions, the statement read. At the same time, a small contingent of US military personnel arrived in the African country to assist with the withdrawal of troops from Air Bases 101 and 201, it added.
The US and Niger agreed to complete the withdrawal of US troops from the African country no later than September 15.
There is an estimated 1,100 US personnel in Niger. The military pullout was initiated in March after a Nigerien military spokesperson said the country's transitional government, which took power in July 2023, had terminated the military agreement
with the US with immediate effect, citing the interests of the Nigerien people
.