US Can’t Keep Up With Russian Shell Output After Gutting Plants to Focus on Picking on Small Nations

The United States and its allies goaded Russia into a trillion dollar proxy ground war in Ukraine in 2022 after pushing to expand NATO up to the Russian border despite a three decade old pledge not to do so. The trouble for the alliance is, Russia has proven far more resilient than virtually all Western policymakers anticipated.

Lavish annual defense budgets and a steady stream of costly military misadventures across the globe over the past quarter century did not prepare the US military-industrial complex to fuel a high-intensity conflict against a peer competitor like Russia, a leading US business media outlet has acknowledged.“Ground wars are still won with bullets and artillery shells. The US can’t make the latter fast enough,” Bloomberg wrote in a wistful piece entitled “America’s War Machine Can’t Make Basic Artillery Fast Enough.”The scale of the decline in physical production despite ballooning Pentagon budgets is staggering, with the outlet pointing out that before 2022, the US produced roughly 14,400 155 mm shells per month – over thirty times less the 438,000 per month defense planners estimated the US defense sector could produce in an emergency in 1980.Another problem besides production capacity is the components that go into the shells – including black powder and TNT, neither of which the US produces domestically anymore in large quantities.Pointing to the “strategic error” of the move away from the production of basic munitions, Bloomberg pointed out that the “higher-tech shells that were intended to replace the traditional 155 mm munitions failed an early test in Ukraine, when their targeting systems were thwarted by Russia.”Washington has committed over $5 billion to modernize American weapons factories to address planners “errors” and get production capabilities up to 100,000 shells per month by the end of 2025 (currently it’s estimated at 36,000 shells per month). Efforts also include a new $650 million TNT plant, to be built by 2026, if all goes to plan, and tens of millions of dollars more for the modernization of TNT and black powder-making factories.Instead (and Bloomberg doesn’t mention this part), the neoliberal economic dogma of the Reagan-Clinton-Bush years built on financial and real estate speculation, jacked up health care costs and the nebulous service sector, has created what economist Lawrence E. Mitchell has characterized as a “speculation economy.”US officials and lawmakers have cast the crisis in Ukraine as an opportunity to “boost to the domestic economy,” Bloomberg noted, recalling Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s recent remarks that waging a proxy war against Russia provides “lots and lots of jobs” to American workers.“I have a hard time seeing what’s wrong with doing this. It’s exactly what we need to do, not only for Ukraine but for ourselves,” McConnell said in April amid discussions in Congress about US assistance to Ukraine, which died down after GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson rammed Ukraine aid through his chamber after a 6-month deadlock fueled by a group of rebel Republicans including Thomas Massie, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene.“I’ve heard the argument – I think it’s immoral, but I’ve heard the argument that, ‘oh this is a great deal, we just spend money and we’re grinding up Russia’s capacity to wage war, lots of Russians are dying’. We’re told that that’s a good thing,” Massie told Tucker Carlson in an interview this week.

