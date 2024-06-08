https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/watch-russian-fpv-drones-crush-ukrainian-militants-near-chasov-yar-1118786505.html

Watch Russian FPV Drones Crush Ukrainian Militants Near Chasov Yar

Russian Airborne troops are actively using FPV-drones in special military operation. The footage provided by Ministry of Defense shows these drones in combat action near the town of Chasov Yar.

Russian airborne troops are actively using first-person view (FPV) drones in the special military operation. The footage provided by the Ministry of Defense shows these drones in combat action near the town of Chasov Yar. The ministry stressed that FPV systems are easier to control compared to regular drones, and that they are quite instrumental in hitting moving targets and fortified positions. These drones can chase the enemy at a speed up to 100 km/h - leaving it no chance to escape.

