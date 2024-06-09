https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/macron-announces-dissolution-of-frances-national-assembly-holding-of-snap-elections-1118886616.html
Macron Announces Dissolution of France's National Assembly, Holding of Snap Elections
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced the dissolution of the French parliament's lower house, the National Assembly, and the holding of snap parliamentary elections.
Earlier, Jordan Bardella, head of the opposition party "National Rally", which won the elections to the European Parliament in France, called Macron for early elections to the French parliament.The "National Rally" was gaining 32%, according to polls, while Macron's "Renaissance party" was coming second by a significant, nearly two-to-one, gap 15.4%.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced the dissolution of the French parliament's lower house, the National Assembly, and the holding of snap parliamentary elections.
"I am dissolving this evening the National Assembly. I will soon sign a decree to hold new parliamentary elections, the first round of which will be held on June 30 and the second on July 7," Macron said in a video address to the French.
Earlier, Jordan Bardella, head of the opposition party “National Rally”, which won the elections to the European Parliament in France, called Macron for early elections to the French parliament.
“We solemnly ask him to state this new political reality ... and organize new parliamentary elections,” Bardella said, speaking to supporters of his party after the preliminary results of the European Parliament elections in France emerged.
The "National Rally" was gaining 32%, according to polls, while Macron's "Renaissance party" was coming second by a significant, nearly two-to-one, gap 15.4%.
"A wind of hope has risen over France this evening, and this is only the beginning", said Bardella, who opposed European supplies of missiles to Ukraine for strikes into Russian territory, noting the French rejected the policy pursued by Macron.