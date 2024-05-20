International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/pentagon-chief-says-opposes-use-of-us-supplied-ukrainian-weapons-for-strikes-inside-russia-1118548382.html
Pentagon Chief Says Opposes Use of US-Supplied Ukrainian Weapons for Strikes Inside Russia
Pentagon Chief Says Opposes Use of US-Supplied Ukrainian Weapons for Strikes Inside Russia
Sputnik International
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he opposes the expanded use of US-supplied Ukrainian weapons for strikes into Russian territory.
2024-05-20T17:29+0000
2024-05-20T17:29+0000
world
us
ukraine
russia
pentagon
army tactical missile system (atacms)
ukraine crisis
us military aid
military aid
foreign military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101820867_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cba5b1ea81f4dc0fa60a7b1b5411ed50.jpg
"In my view, their [Ukraine] focus ought to be on the close fight and making sure that they're servicing those targets that will enable success in the close fight ... that'll be my view going forward," Austin said during a press briefing. Austin responded to a question about ex-State Department official Victoria Nuland suggesting in a recent interview that the United States should provide Ukraine with the capability to hit bases inside Russian territory. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown added that he is confident long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the United States have not been used by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/nulands-resignation-means-hard-times-ahead-for-ukraine-1117171405.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101820867_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a14e6b328a0ac33dc749aee877fd55cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

Pentagon Chief Says Opposes Use of US-Supplied Ukrainian Weapons for Strikes Inside Russia

17:29 GMT 20.05.2024
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysU.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels
U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he opposes the expanded use of US-supplied Ukrainian weapons for strikes into Russian territory.
"In my view, their [Ukraine] focus ought to be on the close fight and making sure that they're servicing those targets that will enable success in the close fight ... that'll be my view going forward," Austin said during a press briefing.
Austin responded to a question about ex-State Department official Victoria Nuland suggesting in a recent interview that the United States should provide Ukraine with the capability to hit bases inside Russian territory.
US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland gestures as she speaks during her press conference in Tbilisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2024
World
Nuland's Resignation Means Hard Times Ahead for Ukraine
6 March, 19:00 GMT
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown added that he is confident long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the United States have not been used by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала