Pentagon Chief Says Opposes Use of US-Supplied Ukrainian Weapons for Strikes Inside Russia
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he opposes the expanded use of US-supplied Ukrainian weapons for strikes into Russian territory.
"In my view, their [Ukraine] focus ought to be on the close fight and making sure that they're servicing those targets that will enable success in the close fight ... that'll be my view going forward," Austin said during a press briefing. Austin responded to a question about ex-State Department official Victoria Nuland suggesting in a recent interview that the United States should provide Ukraine with the capability to hit bases inside Russian territory. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown added that he is confident long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the United States have not been used by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he opposes the expanded use of US-supplied Ukrainian weapons for strikes into Russian territory.
"In my view, their [Ukraine] focus ought to be on the close fight and making sure that they're servicing those targets that will enable success in the close fight ... that'll be my view going forward," Austin said during a press briefing.
Austin responded to a question about ex-State Department official Victoria Nuland
suggesting in a recent interview that the United States should provide Ukraine
with the capability to hit bases inside Russian territory.
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown added that he is confident long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the United States
have not been used by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia
.