Narendra Modi Sworn In as India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi Sworn In as India's Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday as India’s new prime minister for a third term after his coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, had won the country's parliamentary elections
Subscribe
MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) - Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday as India’s new prime minister for a third term after his coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, had won the country's parliamentary elections.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party did not win an absolute majority for the first time in 10 years, receiving 240 seats, 32 short of the majority needed to form a government. However, with the votes of the parties that make up the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance, the bloc won 292 seats in parliament, allowing it to form a new coalition government.
After taking office, Modi became the first Indian leader to hold the office for three terms in a row after the first Indian prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, who had served in the previous cabinet as interior and defense ministers, respectively, and remained in the new cabinet, were also sworn in.
Modi's swearing-in ceremony is being held with increased security. Over 2,500 people, including five companies of paramilitary forces, commando units, drones and snipers, are being deployed to prevent disturbances in the area of the presidential palace where the ceremony is taking place.
The ceremony is attended by leaders of neighboring states, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan. A source in Modi’s party has said the guest list is reflecting the priorities of the new government.
