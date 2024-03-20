https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/putin-modi-discuss-international-agenda-including-situation-around-ukraine-1117447434.html
Putin, Modi Prioritize International Agenda With Focus on Ukraine Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the international agenda, as well as bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"An exchange of views was also held on a number of issues on the international agenda, in particular, in the context of the situation around Ukraine. The commitment for further coordination between Russia and India in multilateral formats, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, was confirmed," the statement said. The leaders also discussed trade, economic, investment, energy and transport ties, adding that the relations are developing dynamically, the statement said.
The leaders also discussed trade, economic, investment, energy and transport ties, adding that the relations are developing dynamically
, the statement said.