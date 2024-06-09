https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/thousands-rallying-outside-white-house-in-protest-against-conflict-in-gaza-1118879327.html
Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza
Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza
Sputnik International
The mass pro-Palestinian protest is taking place outside the White House, with people surrounding the residence of the American leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-06-09T01:03+0000
2024-06-09T01:03+0000
2024-06-09T01:03+0000
americas
us
hamas
israel
gaza strip
palestine
white house
rally
protest rally
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118879172_0:384:1024:960_1920x0_80_0_0_208b551793386e051804ff5e147be6d6.jpg
Thousands of people are carrying Palestinian flags and banners saying "free Palestine," "Hands off Gaza," "Ceasefire now," "Biden Lies while Gaza Lies" are standing outside the White House.Despite the heat, more and more people are joining the rally. The crowd consists of people of all ages and various nationalities. Several groups of protesters are marching around the perimeter of the White House.The adjacent streets have been shut down and the police presence at the site has been increased 10-fold.The rally is being covered by the representatives of numerous international media outlets.Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack in its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel's operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages, the authorities say.Over 36,800 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The Jewish state's actions sparked the wave of protests worldwide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/israel-us-point-fingers-in-potential-ceasefire-deal-1118759223.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/hezbollah-employs-new-weapons-and-tactics-to-keep-israel-on-tenterhooks-1118756414.html
americas
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118879172_0:256:1024:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_ae44cc758aff2f9d27f82b3ee15fb6ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pro-palestinian protest, white house protest, us support for gaza israel, us support for palestine, us rally
pro-palestinian protest, white house protest, us support for gaza israel, us support for palestine, us rally
Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The mass pro-Palestinian protest is taking place outside the White House, with people surrounding the residence of the American leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Thousands of people are carrying Palestinian flags and banners saying "free Palestine," "Hands off Gaza," "Ceasefire now," "Biden Lies while Gaza Lies" are standing outside the White House.
Despite the heat, more and more people are joining the rally. The crowd consists of people of all ages and various nationalities. Several groups of protesters are marching around the perimeter of the White House.
The adjacent streets have been shut down and the police presence at the site has been increased 10-fold.
The rally is being covered by the representatives of numerous international media outlets.
Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack in its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas
on October 7, 2023. Israel's operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages, the authorities say.
Over 36,800 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The Jewish state's actions sparked the wave of protests worldwide.