International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/thousands-rallying-outside-white-house-in-protest-against-conflict-in-gaza-1118879327.html
Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza
Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza
Sputnik International
The mass pro-Palestinian protest is taking place outside the White House, with people surrounding the residence of the American leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-06-09T01:03+0000
2024-06-09T01:03+0000
americas
us
hamas
israel
gaza strip
palestine
white house
rally
protest rally
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118879172_0:384:1024:960_1920x0_80_0_0_208b551793386e051804ff5e147be6d6.jpg
Thousands of people are carrying Palestinian flags and banners saying "free Palestine," "Hands off Gaza," "Ceasefire now," "Biden Lies while Gaza Lies" are standing outside the White House.Despite the heat, more and more people are joining the rally. The crowd consists of people of all ages and various nationalities. Several groups of protesters are marching around the perimeter of the White House.The adjacent streets have been shut down and the police presence at the site has been increased 10-fold.The rally is being covered by the representatives of numerous international media outlets.Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack in its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel's operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages, the authorities say.Over 36,800 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The Jewish state's actions sparked the wave of protests worldwide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/israel-us-point-fingers-in-potential-ceasefire-deal-1118759223.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/hezbollah-employs-new-weapons-and-tactics-to-keep-israel-on-tenterhooks-1118756414.html
americas
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118879172_0:256:1024:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_ae44cc758aff2f9d27f82b3ee15fb6ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pro-palestinian protest, white house protest, us support for gaza israel, us support for palestine, us rally
pro-palestinian protest, white house protest, us support for gaza israel, us support for palestine, us rally

Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza

01:03 GMT 09.06.2024
© PhotoPhoto from social networks from the site of the rally against Israel's operation in Gaza and US support for Israel, which takes place near Whit House.
Photo from social networks from the site of the rally against Israel's operation in Gaza and US support for Israel, which takes place near Whit House. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2024
© Photo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The mass pro-Palestinian protest is taking place outside the White House, with people surrounding the residence of the American leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Thousands of people are carrying Palestinian flags and banners saying "free Palestine," "Hands off Gaza," "Ceasefire now," "Biden Lies while Gaza Lies" are standing outside the White House.
Despite the heat, more and more people are joining the rally. The crowd consists of people of all ages and various nationalities. Several groups of protesters are marching around the perimeter of the White House.
A US flag is seen through a hole torn in an Israel national flag, as they wave in the wind at a horse ranch, near the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2024
Analysis
Israel, US Point Fingers in Potential Ceasefire Deal
4 June, 00:19 GMT
The adjacent streets have been shut down and the police presence at the site has been increased 10-fold.
The rally is being covered by the representatives of numerous international media outlets.
Hezbollah fighters raise their group flags, as they salut the coffin of their comrade Mohammed Tahhan who was shot dead on Friday by Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border, during his funeral procession, in the southern village of Adloun, Lebanon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2024
World
Hezbollah Employs New Weapons and Tactics to Keep Israel on Tenterhooks
3 June, 15:01 GMT
Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack in its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel's operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages, the authorities say.
Over 36,800 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The Jewish state's actions sparked the wave of protests worldwide.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала