Thousands Rallying Outside White House in Protest Against Conflict in Gaza

The mass pro-Palestinian protest is taking place outside the White House, with people surrounding the residence of the American leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Thousands of people are carrying Palestinian flags and banners saying "free Palestine," "Hands off Gaza," "Ceasefire now," "Biden Lies while Gaza Lies" are standing outside the White House.Despite the heat, more and more people are joining the rally. The crowd consists of people of all ages and various nationalities. Several groups of protesters are marching around the perimeter of the White House.The adjacent streets have been shut down and the police presence at the site has been increased 10-fold.The rally is being covered by the representatives of numerous international media outlets.Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack in its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel's operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages, the authorities say.Over 36,800 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The Jewish state's actions sparked the wave of protests worldwide.

