Ukraine Did Not Attack Transnistria Because It Is De Jure Part of Moldova - Ex-President

Ukraine has not attacked Transnistria only because it is de jure part of the Eastern European country, and Kiev needs Chisinau's consent, Igor Dodon, Moldova's former president and chairman of the opposition Party of Socialists, told Sputnik.

"Ukraine has not yet attacked Transnistria only because the region is de jure part of Moldova internationally. If Transnistria had been independent, as it wanted for the past 25 years, I told [Vadim] Krasnoselsky [the region's head] when we met, as president, I told him that the only guarantee of security for Transnistria is to be part of Moldova," Dodon said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia. Two years ago, the Transnistrian authorities sent a letter to Chisinau proposing to unite and settle every issue politically, he noted. The talks on the Transnistrian settlement in the "5+2" format involve Chisinau and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers. The last round of talks in this format took place in Bratislava on October 9-10, 2019. Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside of Chisinau's control.

