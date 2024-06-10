China Supports Holding Peace Conference Recognized by Russia and Ukraine - Foreign Minister
13:36 GMT 10.06.2024 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 10.06.2024)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls for holding a real peace conference that will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
"The Ukraine crisis continues, China advocates the timely convening of a real peace conference, which both Russia and Ukraine recognize, with equal participation of all sides and honest discussion of all peace plans," Wang said during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
"There is only one goal that China hopes to achieve, that is to build consensus to ending the conflict and pave the way for peace talks," Wang said earlier, specifying that China did not start or participate in the Ukrainian crisis, but it also did not sit idly by nor exploited the situation.
In February 2023, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
The meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers is taking place in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod from June 10-11. Russia's sous-sherpa for BRICS, Pavel Knyazev, estimated that about 20-25 nations were expected to attend.