China Supports Holding Peace Conference Recognized by Russia and Ukraine - Foreign Minister

China calls for holding a real peace conference that will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"The Ukraine crisis continues, China advocates the timely convening of a real peace conference, which both Russia and Ukraine recognize, with equal participation of all sides and honest discussion of all peace plans," Wang said during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.In February 2023, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

