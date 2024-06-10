International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/china-supports-holding-peace-conference-recognized-by-russia-and-ukraine---foreign-minister-1118894261.html
China Supports Holding Peace Conference Recognized by Russia and Ukraine - Foreign Minister
China Supports Holding Peace Conference Recognized by Russia and Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
China calls for holding a real peace conference that will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
2024-06-10T13:36+0000
2024-06-10T13:43+0000
world
wang yi
china
russia
ukraine
brics
chinese foreign ministry
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118894030_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13831a56390cab32d53138cbe291aa30.jpg
"The Ukraine crisis continues, China advocates the timely convening of a real peace conference, which both Russia and Ukraine recognize, with equal participation of all sides and honest discussion of all peace plans," Wang said during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.In February 2023, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
china
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118894030_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_252db65df2aec3b718c191c982911c9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine peace conference, ukraine peace summit
ukraine peace conference, ukraine peace summit

China Supports Holding Peace Conference Recognized by Russia and Ukraine - Foreign Minister

13:36 GMT 10.06.2024 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 10.06.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankChinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Director Wang Yi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Director Wang Yi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls for holding a real peace conference that will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
"The Ukraine crisis continues, China advocates the timely convening of a real peace conference, which both Russia and Ukraine recognize, with equal participation of all sides and honest discussion of all peace plans," Wang said during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
"There is only one goal that China hopes to achieve, that is to build consensus to ending the conflict and pave the way for peace talks," Wang said earlier, specifying that China did not start or participate in the Ukrainian crisis, but it also did not sit idly by nor exploited the situation.
In February 2023, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

The meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers is taking place in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod from June 10-11. Russia's sous-sherpa for BRICS, Pavel Knyazev, estimated that about 20-25 nations were expected to attend.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала