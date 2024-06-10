https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/lavrov-wang-discuss-security-issues-in-asia-pacific-region---russian-foreign-ministry-1118889293.html

Lavrov, Chinese Top Diplomat Focus on Asia-Pacific Security - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, taking into account anti-Russian and anti-Chinese activities of the United States in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers substantively discussed issues of ensuring security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, taking into account the US line of creating closed military-political structures there that have an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese orientation," the ministry said in a statement. The ministers have also discussed aspects of the new security structure in Eurasia against the backdrop of stagnation of Euro-Atlantic mechanisms, the ministry added.During the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the association's significance due to fully the implemented principles of equal cooperation it is based on. He also added that BRICS is driven forward by the wind of change and its role in global processes will only grow further. Lavrov added that the "steady increase in the number of countries showing genuine interest" in joining the work of the bloc confirms the growing importance of BRICS.BRICS has started to actively work on the implementation of the decisions of the Johannesburg summit in 2023 on the improvement of the international financial system and the development of a platform for trading in national currencies, Sergey Lavrov also noted.At the same time, work is underway on key Russian initiatives in the transportation sector, on the establishment of a contact group on climate and sustainable development, a working group on nuclear medicine and a medical association, among others, he added.

