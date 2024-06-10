https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/european-parliament-elections-held-under-severe-restrictions---russian-foreign-ministry-1118894887.html
European Parliament Elections Held Under Severe Restrictions - Russian Foreign Ministry
The June 6-9 European Parliament elections have been held under severe elections, and the EU institution will keep "ideological basis" to continue its Russophobia-based policy after the results of the vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"We have to say that the European elections took place under conditions of severe restrictions, lack of fair competition, cleansing of the information field from alternative sources of information and rampant anti-Russian campaign," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry. Political forces that advocated against confrontation with Russia have faced discrimination, and even direct pressure, the spokeswoman added. The European Parliament’s confrontational stance towards Russia "has degraded to an unprecedented level of hostility" in the past few years, according to the spokeswoman.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The June 6-9 European Parliament elections have been held under severe elections, and the EU institution will keep "ideological basis" to continue its Russophobia-based policy after the results of the vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"We have to say that the European elections took place under conditions of severe restrictions, lack of fair competition, cleansing of the information field from alternative sources of information and rampant anti-Russian campaign
," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.
Political forces that advocated against confrontation with Russia have faced discrimination, and even direct pressure
, the spokeswoman added.
"The results of the European Parliament elections have generally preserved the ‘ideological base’ for further support of the current Russophobia-based, self-destructive political course of the EU," Zakharova said.
The European Parliament’s confrontational stance
towards Russia "has degraded to an unprecedented level of hostility
" in the past few years, according to the spokeswoman.