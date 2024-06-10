https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/european-parliament-elections-held-under-severe-restrictions---russian-foreign-ministry-1118894887.html

European Parliament Elections Held Under Severe Restrictions - Russian Foreign Ministry

European Parliament Elections Held Under Severe Restrictions - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The June 6-9 European Parliament elections have been held under severe elections, and the EU institution will keep "ideological basis" to continue its Russophobia-based policy after the results of the vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2024-06-10T16:10+0000

2024-06-10T16:10+0000

2024-06-10T16:10+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

european parliament

european union (eu)

russian foreign ministry

eu elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:152:3039:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_69f76c8107a5a2afafc7bbad330f5dcc.jpg

"We have to say that the European elections took place under conditions of severe restrictions, lack of fair competition, cleansing of the information field from alternative sources of information and rampant anti-Russian campaign," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry. Political forces that advocated against confrontation with Russia have faced discrimination, and even direct pressure, the spokeswoman added. The European Parliament’s confrontational stance towards Russia "has degraded to an unprecedented level of hostility" in the past few years, according to the spokeswoman.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/macron-announces-dissolution-of-frances-national-assembly-holding-of-snap-elections-1118886616.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu elections, european election, european parliament elections, recent eu voting