Israeli War Cabinet Member Gantz Says Resigned From Netanyahu's Emergency Government
Israeli War Cabinet Member Gantz Says Resigned From Netanyahu's Emergency Government
Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz said that he had decided to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government over its handling of the Gaza conflict.
"Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence," Gantz said in a televised address on Sunday.Gantz also called on Netanyahu to set a date for early elections.In mid-May, Gantz said that he would resign from the emergency government if a new plan for a military operation in the Gaza Strip was not adopted by June 8.
04:11 GMT 10.06.2024
Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz said that he had decided to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government over its handling of the Gaza conflict.
"Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence," Gantz said in a televised address on Sunday.
Gantz also called on Netanyahu to set a date for early elections.
In mid-May, Gantz said that he would resign from the emergency government if a new plan for a military operation in the Gaza Strip was not adopted by June 8.
