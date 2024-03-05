Harris Reaffirms US Support for Israel During Meeting With Gantz - White House

International
US Veep Kamala Harris met with Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz to affirm the US' support for Israel against Hamas, but also expressed concern for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
"She [Harris] reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Vice President expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza," the White House said in a statement on Monday. The officials also discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians, the statement said.Last week, Gantz arrived in the United States for a series of meetings, including with Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. However, Gantz is visiting the United States without the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly was upset and instructed the Israeli embassy in Washington not to facilitate Gantz's meetings.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris has met with Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz to affirm the United States' support for Israel in the war against Hamas but also expressed concern for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the White House said.
"She [Harris] reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Vice President expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza," the White House said in a statement on Monday.
The officials also discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians, the statement said.
Last week, Gantz arrived in the United States for a series of meetings, including with Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
However, Gantz is visiting the United States without the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly was upset and instructed the Israeli embassy in Washington not to facilitate Gantz's meetings.
