Rep. James Comer Promises More To Come in Biden Inquiry
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022.
US Rep. James Comer (R-KY) says criminal charges against Hunter and James Biden are “just the beginning” of his impeachment investigation into US President Joe Biden, promising that the President will be the next focus of the investigation.
“Remember, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said during an interview with US media. “Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer – these are all witnesses in an investigation of Joe Biden. This was always about Joe Biden.”
Comer is the chair of the House Oversight Committee which has an on-going impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden for an alleged influence campaign he ran with his family.
The interview came after the Oversight Committee asked the Justice Department to bring charges against Hunter and James Biden – the President’s son and brother, respectively – for lying to lawmakers during the investigation.
“What we have Maria, is Hunter Biden, under oath, in a deposition, lying. He perjured himself two different times, at least, about Joe Biden’s involvement and participation in schemes. We also have Jim Biden lying about the fact that Joe Biden met with Tony Bobulinski,” Comer alleged.
Last month, the House Judiciary and Oversight committees voted to move forward on contempt resolutions against Merrick Garland for refusing to release the audio tape of the interview between special counsel Robert Hur and Joe Biden, alleging that they had heard “bits and pieces” of the interview that “would suggest” the transcript released by Garland had been altered.
Garland would be the one responsible for bringing criminal charges against Hunter and James Biden, something Comer expressed some doubts about.
“Criminal referrals are very serious, in fact, Merrick Garland has prosecuted people that were referred criminally to the Department of Justice [by Congress] during the Trump administration, so Merrick Garland is on record taking Congressional criminal referrals very seriously. So, we are going to see how seriously he takes what we have referred here.”
Comer noted that the charges the committee has referred to the Justice Department have a five-year statute of limitations, so if Garland refuses to bring charges a new attorney general appointed by a future Donald Trump administration could still decide to pursue them.
Comer said he had no plans to end his investigation and promised an “imminent” report that would lay out the evidence for the crimes they accuse Joe Biden of specifically.
“This is just the beginning. But the next step would be accountability for Joe Biden and I think everyone that’s kept up with this investigation will be very eager to see what the next step is,” Comer said.