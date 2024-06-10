https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/rep-james-comer-promises-more-to-come-in-biden-inquiry-1118887186.html

Rep. James Comer Promises More To Come in Biden Inquiry

US Rep. James Comer says criminal charges against Hunter and James Biden are “just the beginning” of his impeachment investigation into US President Joe Biden.

“Remember, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said during an interview with US media. “Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer – these are all witnesses in an investigation of Joe Biden. This was always about Joe Biden.”Comer is the chair of the House Oversight Committee which has an on-going impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden for an alleged influence campaign he ran with his family.The interview came after the Oversight Committee asked the Justice Department to bring charges against Hunter and James Biden – the President’s son and brother, respectively – for lying to lawmakers during the investigation.Last month, the House Judiciary and Oversight committees voted to move forward on contempt resolutions against Merrick Garland for refusing to release the audio tape of the interview between special counsel Robert Hur and Joe Biden, alleging that they had heard “bits and pieces” of the interview that “would suggest” the transcript released by Garland had been altered.Garland would be the one responsible for bringing criminal charges against Hunter and James Biden, something Comer expressed some doubts about.Comer noted that the charges the committee has referred to the Justice Department have a five-year statute of limitations, so if Garland refuses to bring charges a new attorney general appointed by a future Donald Trump administration could still decide to pursue them.Comer said he had no plans to end his investigation and promised an “imminent” report that would lay out the evidence for the crimes they accuse Joe Biden of specifically.

