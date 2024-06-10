https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/unsc-adopts-us-drafted-resolution-welcoming-proposal-for-ceasefire-in-gaza-1118898188.html

UNSC Adopts US-Drafted Resolution Welcoming Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza

UNSC Adopts US-Drafted Resolution Welcoming Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza

Sputnik International

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution welcoming the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by President Joe Biden and calling on Hamas to accept it.

2024-06-10T20:41+0000

2024-06-10T20:41+0000

2024-06-10T20:58+0000

world

un security council (unsc)

gaza strip

israel

hamas

joe biden

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918660_0:287:3070:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_b76df5fa6118035ddf59e9af070068f6.jpg

Fourteen members of the council voted in favor, with Russia abstaining. The resolution basically repeats Israel's three-stage proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which US President Biden brought to the public.The first phase, according to the resolution, includes an immediate full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza's population centers, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and the exchange of arrested Palestinians.The second phase involves an indefinite cessation of hostilities in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.The third phase of the initiative calls for the launch of a “multi-year reconstruction plan” for Gaza. The resolution rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any action that reduces the enclave's territory.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia has many questions regarding the newly adopted US-drafted UN Security Council resolution which welcomes a Gaza ceasefire proposal whose details are not known to the public.Palestinian movement Hamas on Monday welcomed the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/us-fails-threatening-hamas-leaders-with-sanctions-via-qatar-egypt---reports-1118879511.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un security council, ceasefire in gaza, gaza strip ceasefire proposal, us resolution on gaza, hamas peace deal