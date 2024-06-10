Who Broke Up With Zelensky Over the Past Five Years?
Western control over Zelensky is not limited to the country’s refusal to settle with Russia or its draconian draft laws. The west also dictates comings and gongs from his government.
Here’s a quick overview of Zelensky’s most memorable sackings:
2024
Serhiy Shefir, former first aide responsible for making business contacts and Zelensky’s daily schedule;
Oleksiy Danilov, ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, ousted from the position he held from October 2019;
Valery Zaluzhny, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief: The general’s dismissal grabbed headlines worldwide amid claims of a spat with Zelensky;
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, ex-deputy head of the presidential office, who oversaw regional policy from 2019.
2023
Oleksiy Arestovych, Zelensky’s former communications advisor for defense and national security. He resigned after saying a residential building in Dnepropetrovsk had collapsed because Ukrainian air defenses ahot down a Russian missile onto it, causing a public outcry.
2022
Ivan Bakanov, ex-head of Ukraine’s security service, removed from the position due to suspected treason.
2021
Dmytro Razumkov, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, dismissed from the Ukrainian parliament by a vote of MPs.
2020
Andriy Bohdan, former Head of the Presidential Administration, now one of the fiercest critics of Zelensky and his his drug addiction;
Oleksiy Honcharuk, ex-PM: led the cabinet for less than five months before quitting over a leaked recording suggesting he had criticized the Zelensky;
Ruslan Ryaboshapka, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General: ousted from the post by the pro-Zelensky majority in parliament.
2019
Oleksandr Danylyuk, ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and Zelensky’s campaign advisor: Resigned, saying publicly he was not able to stand behind-the-scenes struggle.