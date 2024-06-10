https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/who-broke-up-with-zelensky-over-the-past-five-years-1118896317.html

Who Broke Up With Zelensky Over the Past Five Years?

Who Broke Up With Zelensky Over the Past Five Years?

Sputnik International

Western control over Zelensky is not limited to the country’s refusal to settle with Russia or its draconian draft laws. The west also dictates comings and gongs from his government.

2024-06-10T18:26+0000

2024-06-10T18:26+0000

2024-06-10T18:26+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

valery zaluzhny

oleksiy arestovych

ukraine

verkhovna rada

presidential administration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118896145_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_307050d7aee61f4ca9acfa6a4c66c0f6.jpg

Here’s a quick overview of Zelensky’s most memorable sackings:202420232022202120202019

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zelensky team, zelensky office reshuffles, zelensky dismisses team members