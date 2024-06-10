International
Who Broke Up With Zelensky Over the Past Five Years?
Who Broke Up With Zelensky Over the Past Five Years?
Sputnik International
Western control over Zelensky is not limited to the country’s refusal to settle with Russia or its draconian draft laws. The west also dictates comings and gongs from his government.
Here’s a quick overview of Zelensky’s most memorable sackings:202420232022202120202019
zelensky team, zelensky office reshuffles, zelensky dismisses team members
zelensky team, zelensky office reshuffles, zelensky dismisses team members

Who Broke Up With Zelensky Over the Past Five Years?

18:26 GMT 10.06.2024
© AP PhotoVolodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Western control over Zelensky is not limited to the country's refusal to settle with Russia or its draconian draft laws. The west also dictates comings and gongs from his government.
Here's a quick overview of Zelensky's most memorable sackings:

2024

Serhiy Shefir, former first aide responsible for making business contacts and Zelensky’s daily schedule;
Oleksiy Danilov, ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, ousted from the position he held from October 2019;
Valery Zaluzhny, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief: The general’s dismissal grabbed headlines worldwide amid claims of a spat with Zelensky;
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, ex-deputy head of the presidential office, who oversaw regional policy from 2019.

2023

Oleksiy Arestovych, Zelensky’s former communications advisor for defense and national security. He resigned after saying a residential building in Dnepropetrovsk had collapsed because Ukrainian air defenses ahot down a Russian missile onto it, causing a public outcry.

2022

Ivan Bakanov, ex-head of Ukraine’s security service, removed from the position due to suspected treason.

2021

Dmytro Razumkov, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, dismissed from the Ukrainian parliament by a vote of MPs.

2020

Andriy Bohdan, former Head of the Presidential Administration, now one of the fiercest critics of Zelensky and his his drug addiction;
Oleksiy Honcharuk, ex-PM: led the cabinet for less than five months before quitting over a leaked recording suggesting he had criticized the Zelensky;
Ruslan Ryaboshapka, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General: ousted from the post by the pro-Zelensky majority in parliament.

2019

Oleksandr Danylyuk, ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and Zelensky’s campaign advisor: Resigned, saying publicly he was not able to stand behind-the-scenes struggle.
