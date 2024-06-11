https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/hunter-bidens-criminal-trial-nears-conclusion-1118895532.html

Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion

Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.

2024-06-11T04:10+0000

2024-06-11T04:10+0000

2024-06-11T10:12+0000

the final countdown

radio

donald trump

joe biden

hunter biden

israel

gaza strip

palestine

eu elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118895372_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8567693cde247776a75a89e73f7a871d.jpg

Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.

The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, sharing his perspective on the latest out of US presidential elections including Trump and Biden's popularity.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the defense resting in Hunter Biden's gun trial.The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on the latest out of Gaza, including the IDF killing 300 Palestinians to recapture four Israeli hostages and Benny Gantz leaving Israel's war cabinet.The show closes with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining from Vienna, Austria to discuss the results of the EU elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

gaza strip

palestine

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, hunter biden latest, eu elections, idf hostage saving operation, nuseirat massacre