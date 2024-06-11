International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/hunter-bidens-criminal-trial-nears-conclusion-1118895532.html
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.
2024-06-11T04:10+0000
2024-06-11T10:12+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
joe biden
hunter biden
israel
gaza strip
palestine
eu elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118895372_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8567693cde247776a75a89e73f7a871d.jpg
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, sharing his perspective on the latest out of US presidential elections including Trump and Biden's popularity.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the defense resting in Hunter Biden's gun trial.The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on the latest out of Gaza, including the IDF killing 300 Palestinians to recapture four Israeli hostages and Benny Gantz leaving Israel's war cabinet.The show closes with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining from Vienna, Austria to discuss the results of the EU elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza strip
palestine
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118895372_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5a26801bf63c749c13eb3701a66c735d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, hunter biden latest, eu elections, idf hostage saving operation, nuseirat massacre
the final countdown, hunter biden latest, eu elections, idf hostage saving operation, nuseirat massacre

Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion

04:10 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 11.06.2024)
The Final Countdown
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, sharing his perspective on the latest out of US presidential elections including Trump and Biden's popularity.
Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the defense resting in Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on the latest out of Gaza, including the IDF killing 300 Palestinians to recapture four Israeli hostages and Benny Gantz leaving Israel's war cabinet.
The show closes with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining from Vienna, Austria to discuss the results of the EU elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала