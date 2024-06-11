https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/hunter-bidens-criminal-trial-nears-conclusion-1118895532.html
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, sharing his perspective on the latest out of US presidential elections including Trump and Biden's popularity.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the defense resting in Hunter Biden's gun trial.The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on the latest out of Gaza, including the IDF killing 300 Palestinians to recapture four Israeli hostages and Benny Gantz leaving Israel's war cabinet.The show closes with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining from Vienna, Austria to discuss the results of the EU elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Hunter Biden's Criminal Trial Nears Conclusion
04:10 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 11.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, sharing his perspective on the latest out of US presidential elections including Trump and Biden's popularity.
Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the defense resting in Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on the latest out of Gaza, including the IDF killing 300 Palestinians to recapture four Israeli hostages and Benny Gantz leaving Israel's war cabinet.
The show closes with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining from Vienna, Austria to discuss the results of the EU elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM