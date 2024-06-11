https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/new-ukraine-enemies-list-eu-election-france-to-re-elect-national-assembly-1118899060.html
New Ukraine Enemies List; EU Election; France to Re-elect National Assembly
Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election in France after his ideological comrades were beaten in the EU vote.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Yemen's fighters making claims that they have a hypersonic missile as they continue successful attacks on the US imperial coalition.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Emmanuel Macron's call for a snap election in France after his ideological comrades took a beating in the EU vote.George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, discusses President Biden's comments that Ukraine will not be in NATO and the EU's trade war with China.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss a new list of Ukrainian enemies.Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss student protests.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Yemen's naval capabilities and Ukraine's use as a money-making opportunity for Western interests.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss US intelligence operatives corrupting human rights organizations and using them for political purposes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
New Ukraine Enemies List; EU Election; France to Re-elect National Assembly
04:16 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 11.06.2024)
Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election in France after his ideological comrades were beaten in the EU vote.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Yemen's fighters making claims that they have a hypersonic missile as they continue successful attacks on the US imperial coalition.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Emmanuel Macron's call for a snap election in France after his ideological comrades took a beating in the EU vote.
George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, discusses President Biden's comments that Ukraine will not be in NATO and the EU's trade war with China.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss a new list of Ukrainian enemies.
Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss student protests.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Yemen's naval capabilities and Ukraine's use as a money-making opportunity for Western interests.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss US intelligence operatives corrupting human rights organizations and using them for political purposes.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM