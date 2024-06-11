https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/poland-braces-for-eu-procedure-over-high-budget-deficit-caused-by-massive-ukraine-military-spending-1118901963.html

Poland Braces for EU Procedure Over High Budget Deficit Caused by Massive Ukraine Military Spending

Poland Braces for EU Procedure Over High Budget Deficit Caused by Massive Ukraine Military Spending

Sputnik International

Last year, the deficit reached 5.1% of Poland's gross domestic product, compared to 3.5% in 2022, data of the country's Central Statistical Office showed.

2024-06-11T10:32+0000

2024-06-11T10:32+0000

2024-06-11T10:32+0000

economy

poland

ukraine

european union (eu)

procedures

budget

deficit

security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0b/1118901562_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_809b48bfdbdbfb359973d412dd9acb08.jpg

The EU’s infringement procedure "will be definitely launched" against Poland due to its excessive general government deficit, the country’s Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski has told reporters.In the EU, if a country’s deficit is above 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), it is put under an excessive deficit procedure and must cut it by 0.5% annually. Domanski earlier said that military spending had driven up the deficit, explaining that, “4.1% of the GDP is the share we [Poland] spend on defense this year and next year it will be more."According to Poland’s Ministry of Finance, the country’s high deficit is the result of the Ukraine conflict and Warsaw’s massive expenditure on modernizing the Polish Army.Poland remains the sixth-largest country in terms of arms supplies to Ukraine, sending a whopping $3.2 billion, per the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German­­­-based think tank.Western countries ramped up military aid to the Kiev regime shortly after the beginning of the Russian special military operation. Russia has repeatedly warned that such assistance will only exacerbate the conflict.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, told the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of last week’s 2024 St.Petersburg International Economic Forum that Moscow has the right to supply weapons to the regions from where strikes will be launched against “sensitive facilities” of those countries who deliver weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/kremlin-aware-of-reports-on-poland-allowing-ukraine-to-use-weapons-to-strike-russia-1118683980.html

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the eu’s infringement procedure, poland's excessive general government deficit, the eu’s infringement procedure against poland, russian special military operation