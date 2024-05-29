https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/kremlin-aware-of-reports-on-poland-allowing-ukraine-to-use-weapons-to-strike-russia-1118683980.html
Kremlin Aware of Reports on Poland Allowing Ukraine to Use Weapons to Strike Russia
The Kremlin is aware of reports that Poland allowed Kiev to use weapons to strike the Russian territory, this was obvious, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Kremlin Aware of Reports on Poland Allowing Ukraine to Use Weapons to Strike Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin is aware of reports that Poland allowed Kiev to use weapons to strike the Russian territory, this was obvious, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk told the Zet radio broadcaster that the Polish authorities do not in any way restrict the Ukrainian army from using Polish weapons, including against Russia
.
"We saw the statement. Actually, this was quite obvious here even before this statement, there were no secrets about this," Peskov told reporters.
In the interview with the Zet broadcaster, Tomczyk said he believes other Western countries should also lift such limitations, saying that Ukrainians have the right to conduct a fight "anyway they want."
Poland continues to supply Kiev with ammunition
and has already sent 44 military aid packages, the Polish politician said, adding that a new package is being prepared and that currently the total cost of the Polish military aid for Kiev is 15-20 billion zlotys
($3.75-4 billion
).
Nevertheless, the Polish authorities do not plan to send military troops to Ukraine
, Tomczyk told the radio broadcaster.
"As of today, there is no discussion and there is no decision on sending troops to Ukraine. This is the current position of the Polish government," the deputy defense minister said.
Earlier in May, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside the country. NATO countries must lift the restrictions on the use of western weapons by Ukraine to carry out strikes against facilities in Russia, he said.