https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/russian-military-ships-to-visit-cuba-on-june-12--1118903096.html

Russian Military Ships to Visit Cuba on June 12

Russian Military Ships to Visit Cuba on June 12

Sputnik International

The squadron of Russian military ships will enter Cuba’s ports as a part of the international partnership program, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseyev told Sputnik.

2024-06-11T09:49+0000

2024-06-11T09:49+0000

2024-06-11T09:49+0000

military

russian navy

cuba

russia

russian northern fleet

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/05/1113132646_0:18:1023:593_1920x0_80_0_0_5f99e73a63d9fe49f2550eb4b52782a5.jpg

A squadron of Russian military ships will enter Cuba’s ports as a part of an international partnership program, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseyev has told Sputnik.“On [June] 12, the squadron of military ships of the Northern Fleet [will enter Cuban ports], it is public information, it is true, I confirm. It is done under the auspice of the international partnership program between Russia and Cuba," Moiseyev said.He clarified that visiting Cuba was only one of the tasks of the naval expedition. The commander-in-chief added that the squadron's flagship is a frigate with modern weaponry, and it will be accompanied by a nuclear submarine.

cuba

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian navy, russian northern fleet, admiral gorshkov frigate, kazan nuclear submarine, russians on cuba