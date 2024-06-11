https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/us-lifts-ban-on-arms-supplies-to-ukraines-nationalist-battalion-azov---reports-1118900454.html

US Lifts Ban on Arms Supplies to Ukraine’s Nationalist Battalion Azov - Reports

US Lifts Ban on Arms Supplies to Ukraine’s Nationalist Battalion Azov - Reports

Sputnik International

The US administration has lifted the ban on arms supplies to Ukraine's terrorist Azov battalion, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing the US State Department.

2024-06-11T03:11+0000

2024-06-11T03:11+0000

2024-06-11T03:11+0000

world

us

ukraine

azov battalion

azov regiment

us arms for ukraine

the washington post

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112669951_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_9b6a3952664f2b700b0aa47e97bdc032.jpg

The formation has passed the State Department's inspection for compliance with the Leahy Law, which prohibits the provision of US military assistance to foreign units convicted of serious human rights violation, the report added.The Azov battalion is one of the most notorious military units of the Ukrainian army, as its soldiers have been found to be involved in torture, abuse of civilians, neo-Nazism and excessive brutality since its foundation.Earlier, there were already concerns that the prohibition on military aid to Azov was de facto losing force, particularly because the Azov fighters had become part of Ukraine's National Guard or had created new separate paramilitary formations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/life-returning-to-mariupol-after-defeat-of-azov-neo-nazis---dutch-journalist-1112158858.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/after-claiming-azov-no-longer-far-right-adl-slaps-label-on-us-shooter-who-used-their-nazi-symbol-1107754193.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azov battalion, neo-nazi in ukraine, azov regiment history, us arms for ukraine