MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration has lifted the ban on arms supplies to Ukraine's terrorist Azov battalion (banned in Russia), The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing the US State Department.
The formation has passed the State Department's inspection for compliance with the Leahy Law, which prohibits the provision of US military assistance to foreign units convicted of serious human rights violation, the report added.
The Azov battalion is one of the most notorious military units of the Ukrainian army, as its soldiers have been found to be involved in torture, abuse of civilians
, neo-Nazism and excessive brutality since its foundation.
Earlier, there were already concerns
that the prohibition on military aid to Azov was de facto losing force, particularly because the Azov fighters had become part of Ukraine's National Guard or had created new separate paramilitary formations.
