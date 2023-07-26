https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/life-returning-to-mariupol-after-defeat-of-azov-neo-nazis---dutch-journalist-1112158858.html

Life Returning to Mariupol After Defeat of Azov Neo-Nazis - Dutch Journalist

Life Returning to Mariupol After Defeat of Azov Neo-Nazis - Dutch Journalist

Independent journalist Sonja van den Ende is one of the few reporters from Western countries to cover the conflict in Ukraine from the Russian side of the front line

A Dutch independent war correspondent says normal life is returning to cities in the Donbass liberated from Ukrainian extremists. Sonja van den Ende spoke to Sputnik just days after returning from her latest trip to Donetsk, Mariupol and Volnovakha.While she was there, Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on Mariupol, the port city on the Sea of Azov.The journalist said she first visited Mariupol in April 2022, while the battles were still raging. A year later she now saw construction crews "building everywhere."She saw the rebuilding of a damaged school and said the rubble left from weeks of fighting early last year was gone. Despite the horrors of war, the journalist fell in love with Mariupol.But the city was also the headquarters of the Azov Battalion, who revere Second World War Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera. They were finally cornered in the vast Azovstal steel mill complex, with its underground labyrinths of Soviet-era nuclear bomb shelters. Mariupol residents told the journalist "terrible things what happened there.""The West is saying: 'no, they're not fascist'. Well we have the evidence there that they, they really are neo-Nazis and they were really supported by the West."For more exclusive commentary on world events, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

