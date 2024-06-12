https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/georgia-to-reestablish-diplomatic-relations-with-russia--reports-1118913865.html
Georgia to Reestablish Diplomatic Relations with Russia – Reports
Russian and Georgian governments are actively working on reestablishment of diplomatic ties, reports Georgian media citing undisclosed sources.
The Russian and Georgian governments are actively working on restoring diplomatic relations, Georgian opposition TV channel Mtavari.tv reported, citing sources.Georgia is already recruiting diplomats for the Russian embassy, the outlet added.When Russia and Georgia broke off diplomatic relations, the dialogue between the two countries was maintained through the Geneva discussions and negotiations between Russian Senator Grigory Karasin and Zurab Abashidze, which have taken place in Prague since 2012.Georgia broke off diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow recognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia as sovereign states in August 2008.Earlier, the Georgian parliament passed the law on foreign agents, overriding the presidential veto - a move that drew harsh criticism from the Western nations. Georgian authorities, however, say that the law fully complies with all basic legal principles and is aimed at revising the activities of non-governmental organizations.
