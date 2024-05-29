https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/georgias-efforts-to-protect-itself-from-foreign-meddling-cause-us-outrage-1118691726.html

Georgia’s Efforts to Protect Itself From Foreign Meddling Cause US Outrage

Georgia’s Efforts to Protect Itself From Foreign Meddling Cause US Outrage

Sputnik International

This week, the Georgian parliament overturned a presidential veto and passed a bill that obliges NGOs and media that receive funding from abroad to register as... 29.05.2024, Sputnik International

2024-05-29T19:06+0000

2024-05-29T19:06+0000

2024-05-29T19:06+0000

analysis

georgia

west

foreign agents

law

pressure

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118691562_0:88:1280:808_1920x0_80_0_0_0082a7cb66ff43ca6d5d74f514507692.jpg

The United States’ anger over the new foreign agents law recently adopted in Georgia stems from the fact that non-government organizations and media currently remain the only regime change tool at the West’s disposal in this Caucasus region country, says Arno Khidirbegishvili, general director and chief editor of the Georgian Information and Analytical Agency "GEOINFORM."During the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili, Khidirbegishvili explains, the West had many more options available: “the Saakashvili regime itself, president Saakashvili, [foreign] aid, credits, investments and all the rest.” This is why the protests against the law in question started, Khidirbegishvili explains – Western powers realized that they were losing their hold on Georgia. According to him, Western attempts to destabilize the situation in Georgia, which involve efforts to destroy Georgia's currency, may lead to armed clashes within the country. That, in turn, could be used as a pretext for a military intervention by a “peacekeeping” NATO force, he suggests. Meanwhile, Western pressure aimed at bringing Georgia to heel and turning it into a weapon against Russia only evokes outrage among the Georgian people, Khidirbegishvili adds.

georgia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia foreign agents law, us georgia relations, georgia foreign agents bill