https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/hamas-rejects-biden-proposed-deal-on-freeing-hostages---reports-1118910181.html
Hamas Rejects Biden-proposed Deal on Freeing Hostages - Reports
Hamas Rejects Biden-proposed Deal on Freeing Hostages - Reports
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected a proposal on freeing hostages, which was presented by US President Joe Biden, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an Israeli official.
2024-06-12T00:37+0000
2024-06-12T00:37+0000
2024-06-12T00:37+0000
world
us
israel
hamas
egypt
qatar
joe biden
john kirby
reuters
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118910033_0:126:3195:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_95b9d4ee97353e79e9da7f051897c74f.jpg
The official also said that Israel has received a response from Hamas via the mediators, adding that the movement changed the main parameters of Biden’s proposal.Earlier, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the US received Hamas’ response to the proposal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and were evaluating it. Earlier in the day, Basem Naim, a member of the political office of Hamas, told Sputnik that the movement has responded to mediators regarding the ceasefire proposal.Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources, that Hamas’ response includes full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including Rafah and the border area with Egypt.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/israel-on-path-to-make-gaza-unlivable-while-seeking-to-destroy-hamas-1118688979.html
israel
egypt
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118910033_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a811c0648d8143fbbf5d4c6b6c0c104a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestinian movement hamas, biden hamas proposal, biden peace proposal, gaza strip ceasefire deal, hamas response, future of gaza
palestinian movement hamas, biden hamas proposal, biden peace proposal, gaza strip ceasefire deal, hamas response, future of gaza
Hamas Rejects Biden-proposed Deal on Freeing Hostages - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected a proposal on freeing hostages, which was presented by US President Joe Biden, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an Israeli official.
The official also said that Israel has received a response from Hamas via the mediators, adding that the movement changed the main parameters of Biden’s proposal.
Earlier, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the US received Hamas’ response
to the proposal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and were evaluating it.
"We were in receipt of this reply that Hamas delivered to Qatar and to Egypt, and we are evaluating it right now," Kirby said during a press briefing, declining to provide any more details, except it was "certainly helpful" for US to receive any response from Hamas.
Earlier in the day, Basem Naim, a member of the political office of Hamas, told Sputnik that the movement has responded to mediators regarding the ceasefire proposal.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar announce that they have received the response of Hamas and Palestinian factions to the latest proposal for a ceasefire deal and exchange of prisoners and detainees on June 11," the ministry said, adding that the response will be evaluated in coordination with the US.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources, that Hamas’ response includes full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including Rafah and the border area with Egypt.