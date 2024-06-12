https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/hamas-rejects-biden-proposed-deal-on-freeing-hostages---reports-1118910181.html

Hamas Rejects Biden-proposed Deal on Freeing Hostages - Reports

Hamas Rejects Biden-proposed Deal on Freeing Hostages - Reports

The Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected a proposal on freeing hostages, which was presented by US President Joe Biden, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an Israeli official.

The official also said that Israel has received a response from Hamas via the mediators, adding that the movement changed the main parameters of Biden’s proposal.Earlier, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the US received Hamas’ response to the proposal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and were evaluating it. Earlier in the day, Basem Naim, a member of the political office of Hamas, told Sputnik that the movement has responded to mediators regarding the ceasefire proposal.Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources, that Hamas’ response includes full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including Rafah and the border area with Egypt.

