Israel on Path to Make Gaza Unlivable While Seeking to Destroy Hamas

Tel Aviv continues its Rafah operation with no clear end-game strategy, while the US is turning a blind eye to the ongoing massacre, Dr. Tamer Qarmout, an associate professor in public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, told Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118461490_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c14f2038f51ba2a2a49273f90e311a.jpg

Israel dispatched tanks on raids into Rafah on May 29 after conducting a deadly strike on a displacement camp located in the region on Sunday. According to CNN, US-made munitions were used during the Sunday attack that claimed the lives of at least 45 people and injured 200 others. Nonetheless, the Biden administration insists Tel Aviv's actions do not constitute a major ground operation that crosses any US red lines.According to Qarmout, it might take years for Israel to root out Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions. The question is whether the world will tolerate the ongoing genocide of Gazans, he noted.On May 29, Tel Aviv signaled that its war in Gaza would likely continue throughout 2024 at least. Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio cited War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot who claimed it will take "three to five years for a significant stabilization" in the strip.What the Netanyahu cabinet can achieve is destroying Gaza from a civil perspective, making it an unlivable place, but it doesn't mean they would finish off Hamas, according to the academic."The Israelis so far don't have an exit, a way out of the Gaza swamp, the way I put it. And so far, what they're doing is destroying the civil order in Gaza, destroying the livelihood of Gaza itself," Qarmout said, adding that Tel Aviv is presently in discussions with the US, European and Arab countries about ruling the post-war strip. "Israel wants to have an upper security hand over Gaza, but they don't want to bear the price or the cost of re-occupying Gaza and being in charge of its 2.5 million inhabitants."According to Al Jazeera analysis, the Gaza Strip has shrunk by nearly 32 percent due to a buffer zone imposed by the Israeli military. The media outlet claims that judging from satellite images the total area of the strip has been diminished by approximately 120 square kilometers (about 46 sq miles).Over 800,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee Rafah since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started their operations in the area.The expert added that it's astonishing that Israel went on a genocidal spree in Gaza to target a single paramilitary group – Hamas.According to Qarmout, Israel is continuing to push ahead with its military plans despite the world's growing condemnation because it's shielded by Washington: "The US has provided an umbrella of protection through the UN, through the veto power in the Security Council."The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 24 urged Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."However, Tel Aviv interpreted the ruling to its favor, claiming that what it is being asked is not to commit genocide in Rafah. "We did not commit genocide and we will not commit genocide," Netanyahu’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, told Israel’s N12 broadcaster on May 25."The US is very complicit in this conflict. And it cannot take any higher moral grounds and say: 'Well, we advise the Israelis, whatever'. But in reality, that does not matter, in this criminal war actions matter," the academic concluded.

