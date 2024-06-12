https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/norway-to-provide-ukraine-with-257mln-in-aid-for-air-defense-measures---defense-ministry-1118912957.html
Norway to Provide Ukraine With $257Mln in Aid for Air Defense Measures - Defense Ministry
Norway will contribute 240 million euros (over $257 million) to Ukraine for air defense measures, the Norwegian Defense Ministry has announced on social media.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday that Germany, along with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway
, will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 missiles for Patriot systems, 32 of which have already arrived in Ukraine over the last few days.
"Norway will contribute €240M to air defense measures for Ukraine. Today, Germany announced it would deliver another 100 Patriot air defence missiles to #Ukraine in an initiative with Denmark, [the] Netherlands and Norway. Norway will contribute €125M to this initiative," the ministry said on X on Tuesday.
In late May, Norway and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement totaling over $328 million in aid to Kiev for 10 years.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev
since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.