Russian Navy in Cuba; 94% of Americans Want to End Ukraine Proxy War; Kenyan Proxies to Haiti

A squadron of Russian military ships will stop in Cuba's port over the next few days as part of an international partnership program.

Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discusses UN actions regarding US Gaza policy.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss a squadron of Russian military ships that will stop in Cuba's port over the next few days as part of an international partnership program.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst, and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss free speech violations regarding student protests and FBI internal harassment of employees.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss US conscription and a new tape of Judge Alito.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US moves to militarize the Pacific against China.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss online government propaganda and the smearing of independent media.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss polls that show 94% of Americans want to stop the endless wars.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Kenyan police used as US proxies in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

