Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.

2024-06-12T13:21+0000

Ukraine has lost up to 600 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The central group has repelled seven counterattacks in the DPR and Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers in battles with the eastern group of the Russian forces. In battles with the western group, Kiev has lost more than 500 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the norther group has repelled six counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 190 soldiers. Additionally, on Wednesday morning, the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian armed forces' aircraft parking and aviation base infrastructure, as well as a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries, the ministry said, adding that all targets were hit.

