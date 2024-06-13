https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/argentine-police-clash-with-protesters-in-buenos-aires-1118923954.html
Argentine Police Clash With Protesters in Buenos Aires
The Argentine police used rubber bullets and tear gas during a clash with protesters in downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
At present, the square in downtown Buenos Aires sits deserted, as the police persist in pushing protesters away from the congress building. The demonstration was taking place near the country's national congress in response to Argentine President Javier Milei's proposed reforms. Several streets around the congress were closed off, but protesters continued to arrive. The building was surrounded by metal barricades, behind which police were stationed.The police started to push back protesters after they set a car on fire.The protest was organized by left-wing forces and trade unions to oppose the proposed changes by the country's leadership in various areas. In particular, the opposition is rallying against privatization, the potential elimination of a teacher support fund, as well as regulations that would simplify the process of dismissing employees.The upper house will discuss a reform bill for several hours, possibly into the late night. It will vote on the bill as a whole and then on each provision separately.
Argentine Police Clash With Protesters in Buenos Aires
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Argentine police used rubber bullets and tear gas during a clash with protesters in downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
At present, the square in downtown Buenos Aires sits deserted, as the police persist in pushing protesters away from the congress building.
The demonstration was taking place near the country's national congress in response to Argentine President Javier Milei's proposed reforms. Several streets around the congress were closed off, but protesters continued to arrive. The building was surrounded by metal barricades, behind which police were stationed.
The police started to push back protesters after they set a car on fire.
The protest was organized by left-wing forces and trade unions to oppose the proposed changes
by the country's leadership in various areas. In particular, the opposition is rallying against privatization, the potential elimination of a teacher support fund, as well as regulations that would simplify the process of dismissing employees.
The upper house will discuss a reform bill for several hours, possibly into the late night. It will vote on the bill as a whole and then on each provision separately.