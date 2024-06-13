https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/china-opposes-any-illegal-unilateral-sanctions---beijing-on-new-us-sanctions-1118927783.html

China Condemns US Sanctions on Russia, Calls for End to Illegal Measures

China resolutely opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday

On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury said that Washington in its latest round of sanctions had banned the export of information technology (IT) consultancy, design, support and cloud-based services to any individual located in Russia. The new sanctions package also includes more than 300 companies and dozens of individuals in Russia and some other countries, including China, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates. Trade and economic cooperation does not tolerate interference and it cannot be a tool to contain China, the diplomat said, adding that the excessive imposition of unilateral sanctions by the United States on a global scale has caused serious damage and undermined the security of other countries. The United States constantly supplies weapons to Ukraine and uses the crisis as an opportunity to impose sanctions, however this approach does not help settle the conflict, but has become the main source of risks in the world, Lin said. China calls on the US to immediately stop imposing illegal sanctions and instead play a constructive role in restoring peace, the spokesman said, adding that Beijing will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens.

