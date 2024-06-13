https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/conducting-drills-in-different-regions-of-world-is-normal-practice---kremlin--1118932837.html
Conducting military exercises in different regions of the world is a normal practice, especially for such a large maritime power as Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate entered the port of Havana in Cuba on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a detachment of Russian naval vessels started to arrive at the port for an official visit from June 12–17.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Conducting military exercises in different regions of the world is a normal practice, especially for such a large maritime power as Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Military exercises are a normal practice in various regions of the world — this is also a normal practice for states, especially for such a large maritime power as Russia. And this is also a common practice in carrying out such visits. Therefore, we see no cause for concern in this case," Peskov told reporters.