https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/developments-to-dethrone-petrodollar-already-underway-1118937841.html

Developments to Dethrone Petrodollar Already Underway

Developments to Dethrone Petrodollar Already Underway

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabia and other oil producers are gradually diversifying away from the US dollar in their energy trade, a move that could eventually dethrone the "petrodollar" and undermine the US financial system, international political and economic analysts told Sputnik.

2024-06-13T18:54+0000

2024-06-13T18:54+0000

2024-06-13T18:58+0000

saudi arabia

world

business

opinion

dr mamdouh salameh

richard nixon

china

russia

riyadh

opec

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101725/35/1017253578_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_3400eafe6c6c42eacfb89150f37abf29.jpg

The Saudi Central Bank has joined the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, mBridge, to enable instant cross-border payments. Meanwhile, a so-called "petrodollar agreement" concluded between the US and Saudi Arabia in 1974, is said to have expired on June 9, 2024. Neither Washington nor Riyadh have confirmed the rumors so far.The developments are seen as harbingers of a possible dollar demise in the global oil trade.Under a special deal, 50 years ago Riyadh got an opportunity to buy US treasuries bypassing the competitive bidding process. In exchange Saudi Arabia agreed to sell its oil in dollars and invest revenues into US debt; subsequently, Riyadh convinced other OPEC members to follow suit.The "petrodollar deal" was struck several years after the Nixon administration ended the US dollar's convertibility to gold, thus turning the Bretton Woods system into a fiat one. Earlier, in 1944, US partners agreed to peg their currencies to the dollar which, in turn, was fixed to gold. Under the US-Saudi deal, the greenback became "pegged" to oil.Oil Producers and Their Customers Drifting Away From DollarAccording to some estimates, nearly 80 percent of global oil sales are priced in dollars. However, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, China, and other countries are increasingly shifting to local currencies in energy trade.In 2022, Saudi Arabia and China were reported to be in negotiations about settling part of their oil deals in yuans. In January 2023, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan announced that the kingdom is open to using currencies other than the greenback in its energy trade."There are no issues with discussing how we settle our trade arrangements, whether it is in the US dollar, whether it is the euro, whether it is the Saudi riyal," Al-Jadaan told Bloomberg TV on January 17, 2023. "I don’t think we are waving away or ruling out any discussion that will help improve trade around the world."In November 2023, China and Saudi Arabia signed a $7 billion national currency swap deal to facilitate mutual economic cooperation, according to Bloomberg.A month later, the Wall Street Journal reported that an estimated 20 percent of global oil deals were settled in currencies other than dollars in 2023. However, Salameh believes that the figure is poised to grow higher."This will amount to a loss of an estimated 40% of the petrodollar share in global oil trade. It will seriously undermine both the US financial system and the dollar which could eventually lose one-third to one-half of its current value. One other serious factor behind the Saudi move is the worry about the health of the dollar," Salameh noted.Digital Cross-Border Payments to Untie Saudi HandsSaudi Arabia's decision to become a participant of the mBridge platform is likely to facilitate the de-dollarization of oil trade, according to Faisal Alshammeri, political analyst and a columnist for Makkah NewsPaper and Arab News."The central digital bank currency (CBDC) platform is shared among the many participating central banks and commercial banks because it is built on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to enable instant cross-border payment settlements and foreign exchange transactions," Alshammeri told Sputnik.To complicate matters further, the recent developments take shape as the US national debt mounted over $34 trillion, costing the US Treasury a whopping $660 billion in interest (2023), according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. Meanwhile, the nation's gross interest (which includes payments on national debt and intragovernmental payments on debt held by government accounts) totaled $879 billion in 2023, as per the entity. According to Salameh, this situation erodes global investors' trust in the US dollar and fuels the de-dollarization drive.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-main-catalyst-of-new-world-order-marked-by-end-of-petrodollar-1112847948.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/de-dollarization-bombshell-the-coming-of-brics-decentralized-monetary-ecosystem-1118409748.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/india-russia-oil-for-rubles-deal-another-sign-of-rapid-dedollarization-1118725665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/dollars-role-diminishes-as-us-sanctions-boost-russias-yuan-trade-1118936321.html

saudi arabia

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, saudi arabia, petrodollar, oil, oil prices, us financial system,