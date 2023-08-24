https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-main-catalyst-of-new-world-order-marked-by-end-of-petrodollar-1112847948.html

BRICS Expansion ‘Main Catalyst' of New World Order Marked by 'End of Petrodollar'

BRICS Expansion ‘Main Catalyst' of New World Order Marked by 'End of Petrodollar'

Integration of new members into BRICS will facilitate the advent of a new world order, marked by the end of the petrodollar’s “yoke”, Michael Goddard told Sputnik.

2023-08-24T11:45+0000

2023-08-24T11:45+0000

2023-08-24T11:45+0000

brics summit 2023

brics bank

brics

analysis

cyril ramaphosa

naledi pandor

new development bank (ndb)

south africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112846077_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c577a09ced90ca59df0be988b817c9d3.jpg

Integration of new members into BRICS will facilitate the advent of a new world order, marked by the end of the petrodollar’s “yoke”, Michael Goddard, President of the Netley Group, told Sputnik.Earlier in the day, the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were invited to become full members of BRICS. “The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the BRICS summit in South Africa.With two of the new countries located in the Middle East, two in Africa, and the rest - previously neighbors of the association of five nations that incorporates Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, this expansion is a hugely significant event in the world history, said Goddard.He added that in his opinion, the “Saudis will begin to price more and more oil only in local currencies, in yuan, and whatever.”Integration of the six above-cited countries in the BRICS group is “relevant on both economic and geopolitical grounds, for at least two reasons," according to Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.‘Breaking the Yoke’While BRICS is yet to present criteria of new members' inclusion, the six aforementioned countries were added to the bloc after the group had agreed on the issue of enlargement, and adopted a document outlining its principles, as South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor previously clarified. “We have agreed on the matter of expansion. We have a document that we have adopted that sets out the guidelines and principles, processes for considering countries that wish to become members of the BRICS,” Pandor said on Ubuntu Radio, a station run by South Africa’s foreign ministry. About two dozen other countries have expressed their interest in joining the club, South Africa's BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal said earlier in the month.The current expansion decision is, firstly, “a clear signal to the United States and the Western bloc as a whole that globalization does not rely only on the US ‘soft power’ and dollar dominance, as there will be at least two opposing blocs of countries, namely, the ‘Global North’ and the ‘Global South,’” said Sergio Rossi.The macroeconomics expert continued:Indeed, the momentous expansion decision is “just the beginning of the breaking of the yoke of America's basic oppression of countries like Iran,” Michael Goddard said, because it means that “you'll have a new, reliable, not only financial network, but network of the ability to trade goods and services or whatever else.” With BRICS accounting for 37 percent of world's GDP and almost half of the world's population, the expansion is fraught with both opportunities and challenges. And its “going to be a gigantic fight,” warned the President of the Netley Group.Sergio Rossi, agreed that as the expansion of the group brings with it an increase in the "size of GDP and population across the BRICS," it will thereby create "more business opportunities, both within and across the BRICS countries’ borders." Rossi underscored at this point the importance of expanding settlements in national currencies for BRICS members, and enhancing cooperation between banks. At the summit of the group, held in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concerns about the increasing weaponization of the global financial system and payment mechanisms for geopolitical purposes, saying:"We are concerned that global financial and payment systems are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical contestation. Global economic recovery relies on predictable global payment systems and the smooth operation of banking, supply chains, trade, tourism, as well as financial flows." The South African president noted that BRICS leaders would continue to consider "practical measures" to facilitate trade and investment flows through "the increased use of the local currencies." BRICS's New Development Bank is leading the way in this area, said Ramaphosa, demonstrating ability to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development in emerging economies ever since its establishment in 2015.Looking ahead, the beginning of the new world order currently taking shape “will make the world a fairer and better place, and will make people able to make business decisions and not worry about politics," suggested Michael Goddard. He voiced his “deep belief” that Russia was "the best placed country in economy to take advantage of this."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/argentina-iran-saudi-arabia-egypt-uae-and-ethiopia-get-brics-membership-1112840923.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-have-opponents--countries-of-golden-billion---putin-1112844468.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-offers-alternative-model-as-us-hegemony-fades-1112825485.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

brics expansion, new members into brics, new world order, end of petrodollar, de-dollarization, yuan, dedollarisation, dedollarization