Germany cannot supply additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, it has already supplied a quarter of what the country had, now it is up to partners, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

He explained that there is no space for additional defense systems. The minister said that the air defense system was more crucial than ever before, and he was glad that Germany and its partners — the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway — had provided Ukraine with more missiles for Patriot systems at short notice. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

