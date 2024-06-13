https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/kremlin-on-us--sanctions-on-moex-russian-central-bank-can-ensure-stability-in-all-markets-1118929983.html

Kremlin on US Sanctions on MOEX: Russian Central Bank Can Ensure Stability in All Markets

Kremlin on US Sanctions on MOEX: Russian Central Bank Can Ensure Stability in All Markets

The Central Bank of Russia is able to ensure stability in all markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the US sanctions against the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

On Wednesday, the United States sanctioned the MOEX. The MOEX then said it will halt trading in the US dollar and euro starting June 13. The Bank of Russia later announced that foreign exchange business in these currencies will continue to take place on the over-the-counter market. Moscow is considering actions that will best serve our interests, the official added when asked about response measures.The US has imposed sanctions on Russian financial infrastructure, including the Moscow Exchange, the National Clearing Center, the National Settlement Depository, the Russian National Reinsurance Company, and SOGAZ, as per a statement from the US Treasury Department. The statement details that the sanctions list includes several entities under the designation of "Russian financial infrastructure," specifying the Moscow Exchange, the National Clearing Center (NCC), the National Settlement Depository (NSD), the Russian National Reinsurance Company (RNRC), and the insurance society SOGAZ.

