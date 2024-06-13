https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/new-russian-pkz-machine-gun-weighs-less-and-packs-a-punch-1118927542.html

New Russian PKZ Machine Gun: Weighs Less and Packs a Punch

The new small weapon is based on the internationally recognized Kalashnikov machine gun - but weighs 1.5 kg less.

Designers from the Russian city of Perm have developed the PKZ, a new compact machine gun for assault units who have to fight in constrained conditions.The 7.62mm PKZ is based on the renowned Kalashnikov machine gun (RPK), according to the Perm-based design bureau Labi.The PKZ will be of help to soldiers during attacks on сlosed premises and field strongholds, where using light and portable machine guns is of paramount importance. Additionally, the PKZ will be needed to protect convoys.Labi Chief Designer Andrey Malkov told reporters that the PKZ-related technical assignment included several conditions.The PKZ is currently undergoing field tests and is expected to be delivered to the special military operation zone in the next three months, he concluded.

