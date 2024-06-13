New Russian PKZ Machine Gun: Weighs Less and Packs a Punch

International
Designers from the Russian city of Perm have developed the PKZ, a new compact machine gun for assault units who have to fight in constrained conditions.The 7.62mm PKZ is based on the renowned Kalashnikov machine gun (RPK), according to the Perm-based design bureau Labi.The PKZ will be of help to soldiers during attacks on сlosed premises and field strongholds, where using light and portable machine guns is of paramount importance. Additionally, the PKZ will be needed to protect convoys.Labi Chief Designer Andrey Malkov told reporters that the PKZ-related technical assignment included several conditions.The PKZ is currently undergoing field tests and is expected to be delivered to the special military operation zone in the next three months, he concluded.
10:38 GMT 13.06.2024
Designers from the Russian city of Perm have developed the PKZ, a new compact machine gun for assault units who have to fight in constrained conditions.
The 7.62mm PKZ is based on the renowned Kalashnikov machine gun (RPK), according to the Perm-based design bureau Labi.
The PKZ will be of help to soldiers during attacks on сlosed premises and field strongholds, where using light and portable machine guns is of paramount importance. Additionally, the PKZ will be needed to protect convoys.

The 85-centimeter-long PKZ weighs about 7 kg, 1.5 kg lighter than the RPK. The new machine gun’s effective range is about 1,200 meters (0,74 miles).

Labi Chief Designer Andrey Malkov told reporters that the PKZ-related technical assignment included several conditions.

"One of them was that the machine gun had to be hidden under the arm, covered with a raincoat. On the battlefield, machine gunners and snipers are among the main targets. If they are destroyed, this immediately disrupts the firepower and combat capabilities of a military unit," Malkov said, referring to the importance of the use of compact machine guns.

The PKZ is currently undergoing field tests and is expected to be delivered to the special military operation zone in the next three months, he concluded.
