International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/svetlana-kolesnichenko-wins-russias-first-gold-medal-at-brics-games-in-synchronized-swimming-1118928371.html
Svetlana Kolesnichenko Wins Russia's First Gold Medal at BRICS Games in Synchronized Swimming
Svetlana Kolesnichenko Wins Russia's First Gold Medal at BRICS Games in Synchronized Swimming
Sputnik International
With an impressive score of 313.6900 points, 30-year-old triple Olympic champion, 16-time world champion, and 11-time European champion Svetlana Kolesnichenko showcased her outstanding skills.
2024-06-13T09:47+0000
2024-06-13T09:56+0000
russia
brics
svetlana kolesnichenko
russia
kazan
brics games 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118928209_0:0:3214:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_ec808012b2d6d7bb8be7561f2218d105.jpg
Svetlana Kolesnichenko has clinched gold in the solo technical program in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, earning the first top podium finish for Russia. Belarusian swimmer Vasilina Khondoshko claimed silver with 296.4750 points, while Diana Onkes of Uzbekistan took bronze with 229.9334 points. The BRICS Games, which commenced yesterday in Kazan, will run until June 24. The event features around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who will compete for 387 medal sets. In his address at the opening ceremony, President Vladimir Putin highlighted that the games symbolize a growing intercultural dialogue and contribute significantly to fostering international friendship and cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210701/cant-bear-it-russian-olympians-forced-to-change-costume-design-because-its-too-russian-1083287244.html
russia
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118928209_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d04730f4235b3fd98b507cee944ec9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics games, svetlana kolesnichenko, synchronized swimming
brics games, svetlana kolesnichenko, synchronized swimming

Svetlana Kolesnichenko Wins Russia's First Gold Medal at BRICS Games in Synchronized Swimming

09:47 GMT 13.06.2024 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 13.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankSvetlana Kolesnichenko clinched the gold medal in the solo technical program in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan
Svetlana Kolesnichenko clinched the gold medal in the solo technical program in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
With an impressive score of 313.6900 points, 30-year-old triple Olympic champion, 16-time world champion, and 11-time European champion Svetlana Kolesnichenko showcased her outstanding skills.
Svetlana Kolesnichenko has clinched gold in the solo technical program in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, earning the first top podium finish for Russia.
Belarusian swimmer Vasilina Khondoshko claimed silver with 296.4750 points, while Diana Onkes of Uzbekistan took bronze with 229.9334 points.
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina at the 2020 European Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2021
Can't Bear it: Russian Olympians Forced to Change Costume Design Because It's 'Too Russian'
1 July 2021, 19:04 GMT
The BRICS Games, which commenced yesterday in Kazan, will run until June 24. The event features around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who will compete for 387 medal sets.
In his address at the opening ceremony, President Vladimir Putin highlighted that the games symbolize a growing intercultural dialogue and contribute significantly to fostering international friendship and cooperation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала