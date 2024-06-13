https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/svetlana-kolesnichenko-wins-russias-first-gold-medal-at-brics-games-in-synchronized-swimming-1118928371.html

Svetlana Kolesnichenko Wins Russia's First Gold Medal at BRICS Games in Synchronized Swimming

With an impressive score of 313.6900 points, 30-year-old triple Olympic champion, 16-time world champion, and 11-time European champion Svetlana Kolesnichenko showcased her outstanding skills.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko has clinched gold in the solo technical program in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, earning the first top podium finish for Russia. Belarusian swimmer Vasilina Khondoshko claimed silver with 296.4750 points, while Diana Onkes of Uzbekistan took bronze with 229.9334 points. The BRICS Games, which commenced yesterday in Kazan, will run until June 24. The event features around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who will compete for 387 medal sets. In his address at the opening ceremony, President Vladimir Putin highlighted that the games symbolize a growing intercultural dialogue and contribute significantly to fostering international friendship and cooperation.

