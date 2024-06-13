https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/watch-russia-belarus-launch-second-phase-of-joint-non-strategic-nuclear-drills-1118927130.html
Watch Russia, Belarus Launch Second Phase of Joint Non-Strategic Nuclear Drills
Missile units of the Leningrad Military District practices electronic launches of nuclear-armed projectiles, while Navy conducted maneuvers in open sea.
Missile units of the Leningrad Military District practices electronic launches of nuclear-armed projectiles, while Navy conducted maneuvers in open sea.Earlier Ministry of Defense reported that Russia and Belarus embarked on the second stage of non-strategic nuclear drills aimed at ensuring the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the nuclear drills should be understood directly in the context of recent hawkish statements by Western politicians about their "readiness" and "intention" to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine.
Russia was the second nation in history to acquire nuclear weapons. As a responsible nuclear state, Russia vows to use nukes as weaponry of last resort in a critical situation when national sovereignty and survival is at stake.
Earlier Ministry of Defense reported that Russia and Belarus embarked on the second stage of non-strategic nuclear drills aimed at ensuring the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the nuclear drills should be understood directly in the context of recent hawkish statements by Western politicians
about their "readiness" and "intention" to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine.