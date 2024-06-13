https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/watch-russia-belarus-launch-second-phase-of-joint-non-strategic-nuclear-drills-1118927130.html

Watch Russia, Belarus Launch Second Phase of Joint Non-Strategic Nuclear Drills

Watch Russia, Belarus Launch Second Phase of Joint Non-Strategic Nuclear Drills

Sputnik International

Missile units of the Leningrad Military District practices electronic launches of nuclear-armed projectiles, while Navy conducted maneuvers in open sea.

2024-06-13T08:30+0000

2024-06-13T08:30+0000

2024-06-13T08:30+0000

military

russian armed forces

russia

belarus

nato

russia-nato showdown

deterrence

nuclear deterrence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118925841_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_27a9b704d5b30a1a5fdd71fc11f18729.jpg

Missile units of the Leningrad Military District practices electronic launches of nuclear-armed projectiles, while Navy conducted maneuvers in open sea.Earlier Ministry of Defense reported that Russia and Belarus embarked on the second stage of non-strategic nuclear drills aimed at ensuring the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the nuclear drills should be understood directly in the context of recent hawkish statements by Western politicians about their "readiness" and "intention" to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine.

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Leningrad Military District missile unit Sputnik International Leningrad Military District missile unit 2024-06-13T08:30+0000 true PT1M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian nukes, nuclear weapons russia, russia nuclear drills, nukes leningrad, russian nuclear exercises