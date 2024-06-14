https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/lavrov-putins-proposals-for-ukraine-negotiations-shouldnt-be-seen-as-a-demand-for-surrender-1118954756.html

Lavrov: Putin’s Proposals for Ukraine Negotiations Shouldn’t Be Seen as a Demand for Surrender

It is incorrect to compare Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals for the transition to negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict with the demand to capitulate, given the background of the events

Top diplomat reminded that Russia supported the document that preserved the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the 1991 borders. Russia is not asking the West to trust it and Putin’s proposals for Ukraine, but the West must understand the real situation on the ground, the minister said. Moscow will use Russian President Vladimir Putin's new initiative on Ukraine in cooperation with China and other world majority countries, which also previously offered their options to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov added.

