Putin Suggests Creation of New Security System in Eurasia
09:57 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 14.06.2024)
"We believe that it is time to begin extensive discussions on a new system of bilateral and multilateral collective security guarantees in Eurasia. At the same time, in the long run, the military presence of external powers in the Eurasian region should be gradually reduced," he said at a meeting with the top officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"All this requires us, together with partners and all interested parties, and there are many, to develop our options for ensuring security in Eurasia and then propose them for broad international discussion," the president added.
Putin noted that this concerns the formation of a framework for equal and indivisible security.
He emphasized the need to promote the idea of a Eurasian security system by intensifying dialogue within the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
The issue of security deficits and mutual trust is not limited to Eurasia; tensions are observed everywhere.
"The essence of our proposals is to create such a system in which all states would be confident in their own security. Then, by the way, we will be able to approach the resolution of many conflicts that exist today in a different, truly constructive way. The problems of security deficits and mutual trust are not limited to the Eurasian continent; growing tensions are observed everywhere," said the president.