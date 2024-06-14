https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putin-suggests-creation-of-new-security-system-in-eurasia-1118949232.html

Putin Suggests Creation of New Security System in Eurasia

President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to start a broad discussion on a new system of bilateral and multilateral collective security guarantees in Eurasia.

President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to start a broad discussion on a new system of bilateral and multilateral collective security guarantees in Eurasia.Putin noted that this concerns the formation of a framework for equal and indivisible security.He emphasized the need to promote the idea of a Eurasian security system by intensifying dialogue within the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).The issue of security deficits and mutual trust is not limited to Eurasia; tensions are observed everywhere.

