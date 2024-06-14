https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/less-than-nothing-kiev-washington-agreement-is-symbolic-and-lacks-longevity---analyst---1118941559.html

'Less Than Nothing': US, Ukraine Agreement is Symbolic and Lacks Longevity - Analyst

The agreement follows months of negotiations between the two parties, and has resulted in a 10-year commitment for the training of Ukraine’s forces, as well as other continued military assistance by the US.

The US and Ukraine signed a bilateral security pact on Thursday during the G7 summit in Italy. The agreement follows months of negotiations between the two parties, and has resulted in a 10-year commitment for the training of Ukraine’s forces, as well as other continued military assistance by the US. However, the agreement could easily be undone by future presidents, as the pledge is an executive agreement and not a treaty.The agreement could also be recognized as a step towards’ Ukrainian membership in NATO, Sputnik reported, citing Reuters. On Thursday, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik's The Critical Hour to discuss the recent agreement. “It's got to be incredibly frustrating and disappointing to [Kiev],” he added. “This tells the Kiev regime that you get what you're already getting. We're going to do it 10 years into the future, but it is an executive decision. It is not a treaty, which means it can easily just be reversed by [former President] Donald Trump or [Vice President] Kamala Harris or anyone else who assumes the office.”“[Zelensky is] not getting into NATO. The US has got no real new wonder-weapons to give him, I guess. They can't promise him any more money than they've already gotten through Congress, at least not for the time being,” Sleboda said.This move by the US suggests an attempt to veil the US government’s failures, and to show that the US is “dedicated”, said Sputnik’s Garland Nixon. He added that 94% of American people want the Ukraine conflict to end through a diplomatic resolution, but this move by the US is “performative”.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that nuclear weapons are NATO’s “ultimate security guarantee” and a means to preserve peace, Reuters reported. He also said the Netherlands had declared the first F-35 fighter jets ready to carry nuclear arms, adding that the US was modernizing its nuclear weapons in Europe. The NATO chief also accused Russia of “dangerous nuclear rhetoric”.“This has long been planned. It's been long in coming,” he added. “And, the Netherlands are getting F-35s. Okay. It's not like these gravity bombs couldn't be dropped from F-16s. The Netherlands is handing off its old junk F-16s to the Kiev regime. And it's getting a sweetheart deal on buying the F-35s.”In April, Biden signed a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Afterwards, Zelenksy said that the US and Kiev would work to create a long-term bilateral security agreement similar to agreements Ukraine had signed with France and Germany, Sputnik reported.

