'Less Than Nothing': US, Ukraine Agreement is Symbolic and Lacks Longevity - Analyst
04:33 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 14.06.2024)
© MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.
© MANDEL NGAN
During US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting, the US will also reportedly reveal plans to take Russia’s frozen assets and give them to Ukraine.
The US and Ukraine signed a bilateral security pact on Thursday during the G7 summit in Italy. The agreement follows months of negotiations between the two parties, and has resulted in a 10-year commitment for the training of Ukraine’s forces, as well as other continued military assistance by the US. However, the agreement could easily be undone by future presidents, as the pledge is an executive agreement and not a treaty.
The agreement could also be recognized as a step towards’ Ukrainian membership in NATO, Sputnik reported, citing Reuters. On Thursday, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik's The Critical Hour to discuss the recent agreement.
“This [agreement] is totally symbolic. This is absolutely nothing; in fact, it's less than nothing,” Sleboda said.
“It's got to be incredibly frustrating and disappointing to [Kiev],” he added. “This tells the Kiev regime that you get what you're already getting. We're going to do it 10 years into the future, but it is an executive decision. It is not a treaty, which means it can easily just be reversed by [former President] Donald Trump or [Vice President] Kamala Harris or anyone else who assumes the office.”
“These promises mean absolutely nothing unless you specify a money amount that it's going to. Money is behind everything. And, it has no specific amount of money behind the weapons, behind the trading, behind the - a little bit less with the intelligence, but so forth,” he explained. “And without that, this is a meaningless piece of paper. So, this is obviously being done to give Zelensky some kind of booby prize to take home.”
“[Zelensky is] not getting into NATO. The US has got no real new wonder-weapons to give him, I guess. They can't promise him any more money than they've already gotten through Congress, at least not for the time being,” Sleboda said.
This move by the US suggests an attempt to veil the US government’s failures, and to show that the US is “dedicated”, said Sputnik’s Garland Nixon. He added that 94% of American people want the Ukraine conflict to end through a diplomatic resolution, but this move by the US is “performative”.
“The Biden administration knows that it has very little limited time and very little pull over Congress. It doesn't want to promise anything publicly that it can't back up or adhere to, even assuming that it's capable of being reelected in November, which is unlikely,” Sleboda said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that nuclear weapons are NATO’s “ultimate security guarantee” and a means to preserve peace, Reuters reported. He also said the Netherlands had declared the first F-35 fighter jets ready to carry nuclear arms, adding that the US was modernizing its nuclear weapons in Europe. The NATO chief also accused Russia of “dangerous nuclear rhetoric”.
“NATO doesn't have a nuclear arsenal. NATO doesn't have an army. It is an organization. It is management. It has nothing else. The US has a nuclear arsenal. The UK has a nuclear arsenal. France has a nuclear arsenal. The US has nuclear weapons, 100 at least of them, B61 gravity bombs deployed in Europe, in Germany, in Turkiye, in Belgium, in the Netherlands, and in Italy,” the Moscow-based analyst said.
“This has long been planned. It's been long in coming,” he added. “And, the Netherlands are getting F-35s. Okay. It's not like these gravity bombs couldn't be dropped from F-16s. The Netherlands is handing off its old junk F-16s to the Kiev regime. And it's getting a sweetheart deal on buying the F-35s.”
“I would remind Jens Stoltenberg that it's not your nukes. You don't have nuclear weapons,” he said.
In April, Biden signed a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Afterwards, Zelenksy said that the US and Kiev would work to create a long-term bilateral security agreement similar to agreements Ukraine had signed with France and Germany, Sputnik reported.
Yesterday, 18:38 GMT